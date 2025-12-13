EXCLUSIVE: How Princess Beatrice's Stepson Luxuriates in Grandeur Way Beyond 'Mere Royal Palaces'

Christopher 'Wolfie' Mapelli Mozzi, the 9-year-old stepson of Princess Beatrice lives a life of contemporary luxury that rivals many royal residences, sources tell RadarOnline.com – with his glamazon mother Dara Huang's London home attracting fresh attention over its opulent new design. Wolfie splits his time between the Cotswolds home he shares with Beatrice, 37, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 42, and Dara's striking London apartment.

Article continues below advertisement

A Childhood Surrounded by Design

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice’s stepson Wolfie spends time in Dara Huang’s newly redesigned London home.

Article continues below advertisement

While Beatrice and Edoardo keep their residence private, Huang, 41, has offered glimpses into her home on social media. On 7 December, the architect and founder of Design Haus Liberty posted photos of the property's lavish dining room, featuring marble surfaces, gilded walls, and a dramatic chandelier. A source close to the family said: "Wolfie has grown up surrounded by style. Both his parents understand design, and it shows in every corner of his home. The London apartment is a perfect example of how he experiences modern luxury day to day."

Article continues below advertisement

Modern Luxury That Rivals Royal Residences

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Beatrice was seen supporting Wolfie’s blended family life as he moved between both households.

Article continues below advertisement

The dining room exemplifies Huang's blend of grandeur and modernity, while the living spaces are light and airy, with floor-to-ceiling windows, neutral tones, and tasteful Christmas decorations. Interior experts note her approach merges classic elegance with contemporary trends, making the space feel both stylish and livable. An interior design expert said: "With two parents who are interior designers, he has grown up surrounded by beautifully styled homes. Some of that luxury is way beyond that in 'mere' royal palaces as it so much more modern, and features Smart Home elements the royals could only dream of in their draughty, crumbly, ancient stately homes."

Article continues below advertisement

A Home Designed With Personality

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Beatrice’s influence appeared in the calm, child-friendly touches seen throughout his spaces.

Article continues below advertisement

Dara's London apartment is clearly a labour of love, redesigned meticulously room by room. "Standout features include a marble dining table, a striking chandelier, and a boucle sofa perfect for Instagram." Even Wolfie has shown his own flair, appearing to have contributed to the creation of a bold black-and-red bedroom for himself. A source familiar with Huang's design approach added: "Dara blends timeless elegance with modern elements seamlessly. It means Wolfie is growing up in spaces that are both practical and visually stunning, which is obviously uncommon for a child his age." The property also showcases Huang's use of statement rugs and oversized furniture to anchor the spaces, a technique that enhances both aesthetics and practicality. Her airy, open-plan layout is softened by these elements, demonstrating "careful consideration of scale and comfort" according to one design tastemaker.

Article continues below advertisement

A Stark Contrast to Royal Housing Turmoil

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Beatrice balances royal duties with caring for Wolfie as he moved between the Cotswolds and London.