EXCLUSIVE: How Princess Beatrice's Stepson Luxuriates in Grandeur Way Beyond 'Mere Royal Palaces'
Dec. 12 2025, Published 7:54 p.m. ET
Christopher 'Wolfie' Mapelli Mozzi, the 9-year-old stepson of Princess Beatrice lives a life of contemporary luxury that rivals many royal residences, sources tell RadarOnline.com – with his glamazon mother Dara Huang's London home attracting fresh attention over its opulent new design.
Wolfie splits his time between the Cotswolds home he shares with Beatrice, 37, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 42, and Dara's striking London apartment.
A Childhood Surrounded by Design
While Beatrice and Edoardo keep their residence private, Huang, 41, has offered glimpses into her home on social media.
On 7 December, the architect and founder of Design Haus Liberty posted photos of the property's lavish dining room, featuring marble surfaces, gilded walls, and a dramatic chandelier.
A source close to the family said: "Wolfie has grown up surrounded by style. Both his parents understand design, and it shows in every corner of his home. The London apartment is a perfect example of how he experiences modern luxury day to day."
Modern Luxury That Rivals Royal Residences
The dining room exemplifies Huang's blend of grandeur and modernity, while the living spaces are light and airy, with floor-to-ceiling windows, neutral tones, and tasteful Christmas decorations.
Interior experts note her approach merges classic elegance with contemporary trends, making the space feel both stylish and livable.
An interior design expert said: "With two parents who are interior designers, he has grown up surrounded by beautifully styled homes. Some of that luxury is way beyond that in 'mere' royal palaces as it so much more modern, and features Smart Home elements the royals could only dream of in their draughty, crumbly, ancient stately homes."
A Home Designed With Personality
Dara's London apartment is clearly a labour of love, redesigned meticulously room by room. "Standout features include a marble dining table, a striking chandelier, and a boucle sofa perfect for Instagram."
Even Wolfie has shown his own flair, appearing to have contributed to the creation of a bold black-and-red bedroom for himself.
A source familiar with Huang's design approach added: "Dara blends timeless elegance with modern elements seamlessly. It means Wolfie is growing up in spaces that are both practical and visually stunning, which is obviously uncommon for a child his age."
The property also showcases Huang's use of statement rugs and oversized furniture to anchor the spaces, a technique that enhances both aesthetics and practicality.
Her airy, open-plan layout is softened by these elements, demonstrating "careful consideration of scale and comfort" according to one design tastemaker.
A Stark Contrast to Royal Housing Turmoil
Huang has said about the importance of interior design in her life: "The most important thing is that your space feels like a beautiful memory, not just a Pinterest board. I always ask my clients, 'What does your dream home feel like?' Because that word, 'feel,' holds everything from comfort, identity, aspiration, and the story you want your home to tell."
She continued: "A lot of people rush to buy what looks good in a showroom or on social media, but furniture isn't just about aesthetics, it's about how it supports your life – 'Does that armchair make you want to curl up with a book?' 'Will that dining table host a hundred memories?'"
Wolfie's comfortable set-up is in stark contrast to Beatrice's mother's impending accommodation headaches.
Former duchess Sarah Ferguson, 66, is being booted out of the $40million Royal Lodge mansion she has spent decades sharing with her shamed ex-husband Andrew Windsor, 65.
The pair recently had their royal titles stripped from them by King Charles, 77, over their links to pedophile sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein.
They had been told to vacate the Lodge by Christmas, but palace insiders say Charles has quietly granted the disgraced pair until around February to leave.