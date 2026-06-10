Prince William's Royal Rise 'Cuts Deep' for Isolated Prince Harry — As He Believed His Older Brother Would 'Struggle' Without Him

"He sees William blossoming, and he secretly had hoped that William would have more of a struggle and need him," a Sussex source told former People and Us Weekly editor Dan Wakeford, who wrote about it in his Celebrity Intelligence newsletter.

Wakeford said he spoke to "several people close to both brothers to assess where things stand," and Harry's pain cuts deep, as he is clearly on the outs while William is thriving without him.

"He's been waiting for the call. That would be his dream come true. He regrets leaving," an insider dished about the prince's decision to quit royal life and move to California with wife Meghan Markle.