The One Thing Prince William 'Couldn't Get Over' and Made Future King Realize He's 'Done' With Estranged Brother Prince Harry

It was Harry's portrayal of Kate Middleton as "cold" that insiders say proved unforgivable for William, leaving the future king convinced he could never again fully trust his younger sibling.

Prince William realized he was "done" forever with his treacherous brother, Prince Harry , after certain explosive passages in his venomous 2023 memoir, Spare , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Prince William decided he was 'done' with Harry after what he wrote about Kate Middleton in 'Spare,' a source claimed.

"Was there anything that just got to William so much, that broke his heart so much that he just couldn't get over it?" a panelist asked former People and Us Weekly Editor in Chief Dan Wakeford during a recent episode of The Royals Uncensored podcast.

Wakeford's contacts run deep within both the palace and the Sussex camp, and he was quick with an answer.

"I mean, the betrayal of talking about the family, but one in particular. It was talking about Kate and portraying her as cold through a series of anecdotes in Spare is something that William really could not get over, and is the thing that makes him realize, 'I am done. I don't want to pursue this. I'm done with this drama,'" the longtime journalist explained.

"He could deal with the criticisms of himself," Wakefored revealed, "But criticizing Kate really was the straw that broke the camel's back here."