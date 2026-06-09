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Home > Royals News > Prince William

The One Thing Prince William 'Couldn't Get Over' and Made Future King Realize He's 'Done' With Estranged Brother Prince Harry

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Source: MEGA

Prince William decided he was 'done' for good with Prince Harry after he crossed a major line.

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June 9 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

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Prince William realized he was "done" forever with his treacherous brother, Prince Harry, after certain explosive passages in his venomous 2023 memoir, Spare, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It was Harry's portrayal of Kate Middleton as "cold" that insiders say proved unforgivable for William, leaving the future king convinced he could never again fully trust his younger sibling.

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Prince Harry's Poison Pen About Kate Middleton Crossed a Line for Prince William

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Photo of Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince William decided he was 'done' with Harry after what he wrote about Kate Middleton in 'Spare,' a source claimed.

"Was there anything that just got to William so much, that broke his heart so much that he just couldn't get over it?" a panelist asked former People and Us Weekly Editor in Chief Dan Wakeford during a recent episode of The Royals Uncensored podcast.

Wakeford's contacts run deep within both the palace and the Sussex camp, and he was quick with an answer.

"I mean, the betrayal of talking about the family, but one in particular. It was talking about Kate and portraying her as cold through a series of anecdotes in Spare is something that William really could not get over, and is the thing that makes him realize, 'I am done. I don't want to pursue this. I'm done with this drama,'" the longtime journalist explained.

"He could deal with the criticisms of himself," Wakefored revealed, "But criticizing Kate really was the straw that broke the camel's back here."

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Prince Harry Wrote About Kate Middleton Allegedly Being Difficult in the Run-up to His Wedding

Photo of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry wrote that Middleton made a demand that left wife Meghan Markle 'sobbing.'

Harry included a number of his "truths" in Spare that on Middleton in the run-up to his 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle.

He claimed the Princess of Wales dressed down his future bride when Markle reportedly told her it was okay that she was being forgetful, chalked it up to "baby brain. Because you'd just had a baby. It's hormones," after the future queen had just given birth to Prince Louis.

Middleton allegedly snapped, "You talked about my hormones. We're not close enough for you to talk about my hormones!"

Harry also accused Middleton of leaving Markle "sobbing" on the floor after insisting that the bridesmaids' dresses needed to be completely remade days before their wedding.

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Prince Harry Claimed Kate Middleton Was 'Taken Aback' by Meghan Markle

Photo of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry claimed Middleton was frosty to wife Markle when she asked to borrow some lip gloss.

The Duke of Sussex also included a passage where Markle asked an allegedly frosty Middleton for a touch of her lip gloss, which did not go over well.

"Meg asked to borrow Kate's lip gloss. An American thing. Meg apologized. But Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube. Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced," Harry wrote about his once beloved sister-in-law.

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Prince Harry No Longer Has Prince William's Phone Number

Photos of the Wales and Sussexes
Source: MEGA

Prince William last spoke to Prince Harry in person during a walkabout ahead of their grandmother's funeral.

The brothers last spoke in person in September 2022, when both couples took a joint walkabout with mourners at Windsor Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

After the funeral, the brothers were only seen together once more – at King Charles III's coronation in May 2023 – where William stood front and center in his role as heir to the throne while Harry was relegated to several rows back among the lesser-known members of the royal family.

"Harry doesn't have his brother's phone number. At this stage, sources close to the Duke of Sussex confirm, even if he did, William wouldn't pick up," Wakeford dished.

He added, "The man who was once one half of the most famous sibling act in the world is waiting for a call that may never come, and the silence has now stretched to nearly three years."

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