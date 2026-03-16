Prince William Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo of Princess Diana in Emotional U.K. Mother's Day Tribute
March 16 2026, Published 1:26 p.m. ET
Prince William thrilled royal fans with a touching tribute to his late mom, Princess Diana, sharing a never-before-seen photo of the pair when he was a young boy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The future king posted the photo in honor of the UK's Mother's Day on March 15, showing him as a toddler walking through a field of wildflowers while his young mom, seated behind him, proudly watched and smiled in the gorgeous shot.
'Remembering My Mother, Every Day'
The photo was taken at his father King Charles III's beloved Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, England, in 1984, when Diana was pregnant with their second child, Prince Harry. She was seen in a large pink sweater that obscured her baby bump.
In the caption, William revealed how his mom is always on his mind 28 years after her death.
"Remembering my mother, today and every day," he shared.
William added, "Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother’s Day. W."
'Your Mom Is Proud of You'
Royal fans went wild with delight for the rare personal photo of William and his beloved mom, who tragically died in a Paris car crash in 1997 at the age of 36 when he was only 15 years old.
"This is beautiful. Thank you for sharing a piece of her with us," one person commented under William's Instagram post.
A second noted, "You have her soul, looks, and even mannerisms," reflecting on how much the Prince of Wales is like his legendary mother.
"Your mom is proud of you, and your family, William," a third fan assured the prince of his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three young children.
A fourth person cheered, "She was and still is an icon and a legend. Queen of people’s hearts always."
Kate Middleton's Mother's Day Message
Kate shared a message about caring for others in a Mother's Day post via the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
"Today we celebrate every mother, carer, and caregiver whose steady love gives children the foundations to thrive," the post read. "Here’s to all who nurture and guide with the quiet acts that shape the next generation. Happy Mother’s Day."
The Princess of Wales seems more hesitant to share photos of her children on the special day, following the Photoshop debacle that erupted over a 2024 Mother's Day photo of her with her kids.
Kate Middleton's 2024 Mother's Day Photo Controversy
The March 10, 2024, photo showed Kate, surrounded by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in her first sighting since undergoing major abdominal surgery two months earlier.
"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C," she wrote in the caption.
The post came amid a flurry of "Where's Kate?" questions in the media and speculation that something had gone seriously wrong during the operation after she spent so much time out of the public eye. The drama escalated further when internet sleuths claimed the princess had digitally altered the photo.
Kate later released a statement confessing to minor alterations and apologizing to the public.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused," she told fans.
Less than two weeks later, the princess shared the heartbreaking news that she was undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer following her abdominal surgery.