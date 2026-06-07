EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Sparks 'Sexless Marriage' Trolling With Frank Admission About His Wife Kate's Inconvenient Bedroom Habit

The visit marked Princess Kate's first official overseas engagement since undergoing cancer treatment in 2024, and formed part of her ongoing early years initiative.

William offered a candid glimpse into their home life, describing how Catherine's research work often spills into their shared bedroom, as he praised her commitment and recovery.

A source said, "There has been a lot of noise online trying to twist William's comments into something they are not, but those close to him say he was simply highlighting how dedicated Catherine is to her work. He is immensely proud of her and the way she has approached her return to public duties, even if it means their evenings are sometimes taken over by documents and preparation."

During the interview, William said about Catherine: "She wanted to do a lot of research – God knows how much time now looking through all the paperwork."

He added: 'She's a proper pro on (children's) early years (issues), and most evenings I'm fighting to get past in the bedroom all the paperwork she's got lined up to read. So I'm so pleased it went so well for her, and I think she came back buzzing."