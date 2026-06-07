EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Sparks 'Sexless Marriage' Trolling With Frank Admission About His Wife Kate's Inconvenient Bedroom Habit
June 7 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Prince William has sparked speculation about his marriage after joking about her paperwork-filled bedroom routine, with trolls seizing on the remarks as evidence of a "sexless marriage" – a theory royal insiders dismiss as "a joke."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Prince of Wales, William, 44, made the comments during an appearance on a UK breakfast radio show as he discussed Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, and her recent trip to Reggio Emilia in Italy.
''I'm Fighting to Get Past in the Bedroom'
The visit marked Princess Kate's first official overseas engagement since undergoing cancer treatment in 2024, and formed part of her ongoing early years initiative.
William offered a candid glimpse into their home life, describing how Catherine's research work often spills into their shared bedroom, as he praised her commitment and recovery.
A source said, "There has been a lot of noise online trying to twist William's comments into something they are not, but those close to him say he was simply highlighting how dedicated Catherine is to her work. He is immensely proud of her and the way she has approached her return to public duties, even if it means their evenings are sometimes taken over by documents and preparation."
During the interview, William said about Catherine: "She wanted to do a lot of research – God knows how much time now looking through all the paperwork."
He added: 'She's a proper pro on (children's) early years (issues), and most evenings I'm fighting to get past in the bedroom all the paperwork she's got lined up to read. So I'm so pleased it went so well for her, and I think she came back buzzing."
Prince William Defends His Wife
The remarks quickly circulated online, with some trolls sneering, suggesting they hinted at a lack of intimacy in the Waleses' bedroom – with some saying William's remarks on the radio suggested the pair had a "sexless" marriage.
However, another insider rejected the mockery interpretation, telling us: "From William's perspective, this was a light-hearted and affectionate observation about how seriously Catherine takes her role. The idea that it reflects anything deeper about their relationship is wide of the mark – if anything, it underscores how engaged and hardworking she is, even at home."
William also spoke warmly about Catherine's role within the family, particularly following a challenging period for her health.
He hailed Catherine as "an amazing mom and an amazing wife," adding, "literally our family couldn't cope without her, so she's been absolutely stunning."
According to a source, William remains mindful of the pressures Catherine faces as she gradually resumes public duties after her health scare.
The insider added, "He is very conscious that returning to a full schedule takes time, especially after what she has been through. There is a real focus on balance – making sure she can continue her work while also protecting her wellbeing."
William's recent radio interview also touched on family life at home, including his experience of the school run and his children's routines.
He revealed his eldest son, Prince George, 12, has occasionally boarded at Lambrook School, a preparatory school in Berkshire, where pupils aged seven to 13 can stay on a flexible basis.
Addressing his children directly during the broadcast, William said: "Charlotte and Louis, because George is boarding last night, if you're listening, make sure you're on time, please. Make sure you're not fighting over who's listening to what this morning."
Inside the Wales Family Home
The prince also joked about lighter topics, including his taste in music and a possible invitation to the forthcoming wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
When asked if he expected one to land on his doorstep, he laughed and initially declined to comment – before adding: "That feels like a showbiz excuse, but it's not. I'm hoping, and I'm sure there might be an invitation around, but we'll see."
A palace aide said William's relaxed tone throughout the interview reflected a deliberate effort to show a more personal side as he prepares to become king.
They added: "He understands there is intense public interest in his and Catherine's lives, but moments like this are about just about sharing something jokey and genuine – even if it ends up being taken out of context."