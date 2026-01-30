Future King William's Astonishing New Yearly Income Revealed — And Why It Has Left His Exiled Brother Harry 'Fuming'
Jan. 30 2026, Published 6:54 p.m. ET
Prince William has emerged with a striking new annual income that has reignited tensions at the heart of the royal family, sharpening a long-simmering rift with his younger brother Prince Harry over money, privilege and perceived double standards.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the astonishing figures were laid bare in the Duchy of Cornwall's 2024-'2025 financial report, which showed William, 43, earned approximately $31.4million in the last year alone from the vast estate that traditionally funds the heir to the throne.
Prince William's Duchy Income Sparks New Sussex Resentment
The disclosure comes six years after Harry and Meghan Markle, 44, quit royal life and moved to California – a decision that once promised independence and wealth but is now said to be causing fresh resentment as their own finances tighten.
Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the Sussexes have secured deals estimated at around $100million with companies including Netflix, Apple and Spotify.
Yet insiders said the landscape has shifted for the pair.
With public sentiment cooling and commercial momentum slowing, the couple are said to be increasingly anxious about long-term income, particularly when contrasted with William's guaranteed earnings from the Duchy.
The Financial Disparity Between William and Harry
An insider familiar with the family dynamics said the disparity has landed badly.
The source said: "From where Harry and Meghan are sitting, the imbalance is glaring. Any time they secure a major commercial deal, the reaction is swift and hostile, with accusations that they are exploiting their royal status.
"At the same time, William can earn tens of millions annually through the Duchy, and it is widely accepted as part of his role. To them, the contrast feels fundamentally unfair."
But another source said: "William sees no obligation to justify his position to Harry and Meghan. His priority, shared with Catherine, is how the monarchy is viewed by the British public.
"He has been explicit about the need for a leaner, less indulgent royal operation and has deliberately reduced staffing and curtailed excess as part of that approach."
Royal Responsibilities and the Role of the Duchy Income
According to the same source, William views the Duchy income not as personal enrichment but as part of his constitutional role.
The insider said: "No one is claiming that William and Catherine live frugally, but there has been a conscious effort to step back from the excess that has traditionally surrounded royal life.
"William sees it as his responsibility to lead by example and to demonstrate financial responsibility. When people suggest he hasn't earned this income or is being careless with it, that criticism is taken very personally."
By contrast, the Sussexes have faced a series of financial pressures. It emerged recently they had made redundancies at their Archewell Philanthropies foundation after costs became unsustainable.
Archewell Struggles and the Future of the Sussex Brand
Their Netflix relationship has also shifted, with a reduced first-look deal agreed last August and uncertainty surrounding future commissions as ratings for With Love, Meghan declined.
The show has not yet been renewed for a third season following its December Christmas special.
Another source said the contrast has prompted painful reflection in Montecito.
They added: "Behind closed doors there is a great deal of quiet reassessment. Harry and Meghan sometimes find themselves wondering how different their finances might look had they remained within the royal framework and taken a longer-term view. They feel they devote the same level of effort – if not more – to the causes they believe in, yet the financial return simply isn't comparable."
That sense of injustice, the source said, has hardened into bitterness.
One insider said: "They would never voice it openly, but there is a deep sense of bitterness in seeing William and Catherine thrive while their own situation feels increasingly precarious. As expectations have gone unmet, they have begun to question whether the rewards William and Catherine receive are truly justified."
With the Duchy income now public, the divide between William and Harry appears starker than ever – one funded by centuries-old royal structures, while the other navigates an increasingly uncertain life beyond the palace walls.