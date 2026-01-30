Future King William's Astonishing New Yearly Income Revealed — And Why It Has Left His Exiled Brother Harry 'Fuming'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the astonishing figures were laid bare in the Duchy of Cornwall's 2024-'2025 financial report, which showed William, 43, earned approximately $31.4million in the last year alone from the vast estate that traditionally funds the heir to the throne.

Prince William has emerged with a striking new annual income that has reignited tensions at the heart of the royal family, sharpening a long-simmering rift with his younger brother Prince Harry over money, privilege and perceived double standards.

With public sentiment cooling and commercial momentum slowing, the couple are said to be increasingly anxious about long-term income, particularly when contrasted with William's guaranteed earnings from the Duchy.

Yet insiders said the landscape has shifted for the pair.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 , the Sussexes have secured deals estimated at around $100million with companies including Netflix, Apple and Spotify.

The disclosure comes six years after Harry and Meghan Markle , 44, quit royal life and moved to California – a decision that once promised independence and wealth but is now said to be causing fresh resentment as their own finances tighten.

An insider familiar with the family dynamics said the disparity has landed badly.

The source said: "From where Harry and Meghan are sitting, the imbalance is glaring. Any time they secure a major commercial deal, the reaction is swift and hostile, with accusations that they are exploiting their royal status.

"At the same time, William can earn tens of millions annually through the Duchy, and it is widely accepted as part of his role. To them, the contrast feels fundamentally unfair."

But another source said: "William sees no obligation to justify his position to Harry and Meghan. His priority, shared with Catherine, is how the monarchy is viewed by the British public.

"He has been explicit about the need for a leaner, less indulgent royal operation and has deliberately reduced staffing and curtailed excess as part of that approach."