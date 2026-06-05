EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Is 'The Real Boss of Royal Family' As His Coronation Inches Closer Amid King Charles' Cancer Fight

While the King remains head of state and continues to carry out public duties, royal experts told us the monarchy has entered a transitional phase in which William's influence is becoming increasingly visible.

Questions surrounding the future of the shamed ex-Prince Andrew, 66, relations with Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 44, and the wider direction of the Royal Family have all fueled speculation the future king is already stamping his authority on the monarchy behind the scenes.

A palace source told us: "There has been a noticeable shift over the last couple of years. William is no longer viewed simply as the heir waiting patiently in the wings for his moment to come. Increasingly, he is helping to shape the strategic direction of the monarchy and having a far greater influence over key decisions than many people realize.

"Nobody is suggesting he is trying to overshadow the King. On the contrary, William has enormous respect for his father and remains deeply conscious of the constitutional hierarchy. But he is also a future monarch with strong convictions about what the Royal Family should look like in the decades ahead, and he is becoming more confident about making those views known behind closed doors. Many are saying he is now the 'real boss' of the royal family.:

The insider added, "There is a growing recognition within royal circles that the institution is already beginning to evolve in ways that reflect William's priorities. He is thinking long-term, focusing on the monarchy's future relevance, reputation, and stability. While Charles remains firmly in charge, William's fingerprints are increasingly visible on the decisions being made, and many see this period as the beginning of a gradual transition toward the next reign."