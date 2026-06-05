EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Is 'The Real Boss of Royal Family' As His Coronation Inches Closer Amid King Charles' Cancer Fight
June 4 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Prince William is increasingly emerging as the driving force behind key royal decisions, with commentators and palace observers telling RadarOnline.com the heir to the throne is already shaping the future direction of the monarchy as King Charles continues cancer treatment.
The Prince of Wales, 43, has taken on a more prominent role since Charles, 77, revealed his diagnosis in 2024.
'He Is Now the Real Boss of the Royal Family'
While the King remains head of state and continues to carry out public duties, royal experts told us the monarchy has entered a transitional phase in which William's influence is becoming increasingly visible.
Questions surrounding the future of the shamed ex-Prince Andrew, 66, relations with Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 44, and the wider direction of the Royal Family have all fueled speculation the future king is already stamping his authority on the monarchy behind the scenes.
A palace source told us: "There has been a noticeable shift over the last couple of years. William is no longer viewed simply as the heir waiting patiently in the wings for his moment to come. Increasingly, he is helping to shape the strategic direction of the monarchy and having a far greater influence over key decisions than many people realize.
"Nobody is suggesting he is trying to overshadow the King. On the contrary, William has enormous respect for his father and remains deeply conscious of the constitutional hierarchy. But he is also a future monarch with strong convictions about what the Royal Family should look like in the decades ahead, and he is becoming more confident about making those views known behind closed doors. Many are saying he is now the 'real boss' of the royal family.:
The insider added, "There is a growing recognition within royal circles that the institution is already beginning to evolve in ways that reflect William's priorities. He is thinking long-term, focusing on the monarchy's future relevance, reputation, and stability. While Charles remains firmly in charge, William's fingerprints are increasingly visible on the decisions being made, and many see this period as the beginning of a gradual transition toward the next reign."
Prince William's Influence Keeps Growing
Historian and royal biographer Andrew Lownie, author of The Rise and Fall of the House of York, believes William's approach differs markedly from that of his father.
Lownie said: "Charles is sentimental, he's very compassionate, he's a bit of a ditherer. William can't speak out, because he's number two and he won't cross his father, but he'll have had a big influence."
While Charles was reluctant to take decisive action against his younger brother, William is said to have favored a firmer approach when it came to stripping Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, of their royal titles amid the scandal over their relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Future King Takes Tough Approach
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A palace aide said, "William has always understood that the monarchy survives or fails on public trust. From his perspective, difficult decisions cannot be avoided simply because they involve family members or long-standing personal relationships. He believes the institution has to come first if it is going to remain credible and relevant in the eyes of the public.
"Those who work around him have noticed that he approaches issues with a strong sense of duty and an awareness of the bigger picture. He is often prepared to make tough judgments that may be uncomfortable on a personal level if he feels they are necessary to protect the Crown and the reputation of the Royal Family."
"That willingness to separate emotion from responsibility is one of the qualities people increasingly associate with his future role as king. There is a growing feeling within royal circles that William is already thinking and acting less like an heir apparent and more like someone preparing to shoulder the full burden of the monarchy," the insider noted.
Another royal source said: "William is constantly looking at the bigger picture and thinking about where the monarchy will be not just in a few years, but decades from now. He understands that public support cannot be taken for granted and that every controversy, no matter how small it may seem at the time, has the potential to chip away at the institution's standing.
"He is particularly sensitive to reputational issues because he knows he will eventually inherit the Crown. As a result, he tends to view situations through the prism of long-term consequences rather than short-term convenience. If he believes something could damage public confidence in the Royal Family, he is far more inclined to confront it than ignore it."
The insider said, "Those around him say he has become increasingly focused on safeguarding the monarchy's future and ensuring it enters the next reign in the strongest possible position. That means he has little tolerance for distractions, scandals or unresolved issues that could cast a shadow over the institution when he ultimately becomes king."
Observers also point to William's strained relationship with Harry and his wife as a sign of his "hardness" – as he and his partner, Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, have not seen the royal exiles since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022.