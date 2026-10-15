EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Will Wait Until King Charles' Death to Restore Princess Diana's Royal Title'
Oct. 15 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Prince William is considering waiting until he becomes king to restore his late mother Princess Diana's royal style, rather than asking King Charles III to reverse the decision that stripped her of the honor following her divorce, royal sources have exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
The Prince of Wales, 44, is understood to be examining ways to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Diana's death in August 2027, while his brother Prince Harry, 42, is said to be plotting the release of a documentary to mark her passing – which insiders told us may be narrated by his wife Meghan Markle.
Prince William's Plan to Restore Mom's Royal Title
Diana, who died aged 36 following a Paris car crash in 1997, lost her Her Royal Highness designation after divorcing Charles, now 77, the previous year.
A royal source claimed William has remained deeply affected by the decision and views restoring his mother's status as a profoundly personal ambition.
The insider added the prince had never forgotten the significance of Diana losing her HRH designation and regarded reversing that decision as a "meaningful way of honoring her."
But the source claimed William is "reluctant to turn the anniversary into a competition with Harry, who has discussed the possibility of producing a documentary examining their mother's life and legacy.
"William favors a permanent, understated tribute over a television production or elaborate public commemoration. The proposed restoration would also fulfill a longstanding claim that William promised Diana, while still a child, that he would reinstate her royal style when he became monarch.
"But he knows it will enrage Charles, so he is said to be waiting until after his father passes to make the move."
Princess Diana's HRH Status Remains Controversial
Diana surrendered the HRH designation following her 1996 divorce, retaining the title of Diana, Princess of Wales.
The royal family's official account states Diana, Charles and Queen Elizabeth II agreed to the arrangement, although the decision subsequently became a source of huge public controversy.
The issue has resurfaced following the publication of Diana's brother Charles Spencer's memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.
Spencer, 62, claims Elizabeth offered to restore his sister's HRH designation after her death, but he declined because he believed the gesture had come too late.
Any future reinstatement would require formal royal authorization through the monarch's prerogative powers.
Letters Patent issued in 1996 established that former wives of specified princes would no longer be entitled to use the HRH style following divorce.
Princess Diana's 30th Death Anniversary Approaches
William's apparent interest in the issue comes as the approaching landmark anniversary of his mother's death threatens to highlight the continuing distance between him and his estranged brother Harry.
Harry has contacted friends and relatives about potential commemorative projects, including a documentary exploring Diana's life, sources told us.
He and William previously appeared together in a televised tribute marking the 20th anniversary of their mother's death in 2017.
Before its broadcast, William indicated they did not anticipate discussing Diana so publicly again.
Both princes have subsequently pursued charitable work reflecting different aspects of her humanitarian legacy.
Harry has continued supporting causes involving landmine clearance and HIV awareness, while William has frequently acknowledged Diana's influence on his efforts to tackle homelessness.
Diana's 30th death anniversary will fall on August 31, 2027, shortly after Queen Camilla, 79, celebrates her 80th birthday in July.
There is a longstanding claim that William had promised Diana he would restore her HRH style when he became king.