EXCLUSIVE: How Prince William Publicly Put the Boot into Brother Harry While He Quietly Reunited With King Charles
July 26 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
has been accused of making a calculated public statement about the state of his relationship with Prince Harry by appearing at a high-profile polo match while his younger brother held a private reunion with King Charles, fueling fresh claims any reconciliation between the brothers remains a distant prospect.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 44-year-old Prince of Wales spent July 10 competing in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup at Windsor alongside Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, while his 41-year-old Duke of Sussex sibling met privately with King Charles, 77, at the monarch's Highgrove residence in Gloucestershire.
William's Polo Match Highlights Growing Royal Divide
The meetings took place on the same day but on separate paths, with royal observers stating the contrasting appearances highlighted the continuing divide between the future king and his younger brother after years of family tensions.
One royal source said: "The timing inevitably drew attention. William's public appearance reinforced the impression that he is keeping his distance from Harry despite signs the King is trying to rebuild bridges. There is a growing sense that Charles is prepared to reopen channels of communication, but William remains deeply cautious. The wounds between the brothers have not healed."
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has argued William's decision to play polo while Harry visited the King carried symbolic weight.
He said: "The optics were deliberate."
Fitzwilliams added: "(William) feels betrayed, because of Spare and the other interviews. Catherine, as well, was openly supporting William. So that's his view, and it made it clear because polo at that time... it's obvious. They haven't spoken for years."
Disclosures Deepen Brothers' Prolonged Estrangement
The brothers' relationship has steadily deteriorated since Harry and Markle, 44, infamously stepped back as senior working royals in 2020 before relocating to California.
Their departure marked the beginning of a series of deeply personal public disclosures that further widened the gulf within the Royal Family.
In their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Markle criticized life inside the monarchy and described struggles with media intrusion, mental health and family relationships.
The interview was followed by the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan and Harry's bestselling memoir Spare, in which he detailed long-running tensions with William and made deeply personal claims about their relationship.
Explosive 'Spare' Allegations Fuel Ongoing Tension
Among the most striking allegations in Spare was Harry's claim William physically attacked him during an argument over Markle – accusations which intensified public scrutiny of the royal rift.
Harry also described feeling overshadowed throughout his life by his older brother's position as heir to the throne, while William has never responded publicly to the claims.
The Prince of Wales is also understood to have harbored concerns about the pace of Harry's relationship with Markle before their 2018 wedding, believing the romance had developed unusually quickly.
Those concerns have frequently been cited by royal commentators as one of the earliest flashpoints in the brothers' deteriorating relationship.
Reconciliation Efforts Expose Father-Son Split
While King Charles has appeared willing to re-establish contact with his younger son, sources tell us believe William's position remains unchanged.
Fitzwilliams suggested the events of July 10 illustrated the differing approaches adopted by father and son toward Harry, arguing William continues to view the fallout from the Sussexes' interviews, documentary and memoir as a profound breach of trust.
Although reports of Harry's meeting with Charles have fueled speculation relations with the monarch may be slowly improving, insiders tell us any "meaningful reconciliation" between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales remains "considerably further away."