EXCLUSIVE: How Prince William Publicly Put the Boot into Brother Harry While He Quietly Reunited With King Charles 

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 44-year-old Prince of Wales spent July 10 competing in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup at Windsor alongside Catherine, Princess of Wales , 44, while his 41-year-old Duke of Sussex sibling met privately with King Charles , 77, at the monarch's Highgrove residence in Gloucestershire.

has been accused of making a calculated public statement about the state of his relationship with Prince Harry by appearing at a high-profile polo match while his younger brother held a private reunion with King Charles , fueling fresh claims any reconciliation between the brothers remains a distant prospect.

The meetings took place on the same day but on separate paths, with royal observers stating the contrasting appearances highlighted the continuing divide between the future king and his younger brother after years of family tensions.

One royal source said: "The timing inevitably drew attention. William's public appearance reinforced the impression that he is keeping his distance from Harry despite signs the King is trying to rebuild bridges. There is a growing sense that Charles is prepared to reopen channels of communication, but William remains deeply cautious. The wounds between the brothers have not healed."

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has argued William's decision to play polo while Harry visited the King carried symbolic weight.

He said: "The optics were deliberate."

Fitzwilliams added: "(William) feels betrayed, because of Spare and the other interviews. Catherine, as well, was openly supporting William. So that's his view, and it made it clear because polo at that time... it's obvious. They haven't spoken for years."