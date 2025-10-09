EXCLUSIVE: Truth About Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Still Refuse to Have 24/7 Staff Living With Their Family
Oct. 9 2025, Published 6:31 p.m. ET
Prince William and Kate Middleton may be the future King and Queen, but behind palace walls their home life is surprisingly down to earth, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite getting set to move later this year to the sprawling eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, the couple has made the firm decision not to employ any live-in staff – a choice that has raised eyebrows among royal watchers but reflects their determination to give their children as normal a childhood as possible.
Keeping Family Life Grounded
The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, currently live at Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate with their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.
The family's current home, a modest four-bedroom residence, has no staff quarters, meaning nannies, housekeepers, and security teams live in nearby cottages.
That arrangement will continue at Forest Lodge – despite the ample space – as the couple strive to keep their family routine private and grounded.
Sources say the decision was deliberate and deeply personal.
"They really do everyday chores," they added. "The kids are expected to pitch in and earn their pocket money by helping out. They're much more down-to-earth than most people would think."
A Hands-On Parenting Approach
A palace insider said: "William and Kate want their children raised in a real family home, not in a palace environment. They're big on teaching responsibility from a young age – setting the table, tidying their rooms, making their beds. It's all about keeping things normal and humble rather than privileged."
Another source said the couple's approach is about creating a normal, happy, ordinary family home – while they have done at Adelaide Cottage.
An insider added the absence of live-in staff at their current home was partly practical.
"Adelaide Cottage just isn't large enough for live-in staff," they said.
"But even now that they're moving to Forest Lodge, choosing to keep things the same really reflects their priorities. They value privacy, routine, and a stable environment for their children."
A Generational Shift in Royal Living
That desire for a less formal home life reflects a generational shift from previous monarchs.
Queen Elizabeth II spent most of her reign at Buckingham Palace surrounded by dozens of live-in staff, while King Charles, 76, has largely treated the palace as a working office rather than a home.
Sources suggest William plans to follow his father's example and will use the palace only for official duties when he becomes king.
A family friend said: "William believes the monarchy shouldn't revolve around grand palaces anymore. He wants his children to stay grounded and aware of how ordinary families live. Forest Lodge is meant to be their permanent home, even after he becomes king."
Redefining What Royal Life Looks Like
According to insiders, the couple's household is notably informal.
"It would really surprise people how normal life is in their household," one source said. "The children set the table, clear up after meals, and help keep things tidy. They don't get any special treatment – everyone's expected to pitch in."
Others believe the shift is symbolic of a new era for the monarchy. "Buckingham Palace is basically a workplace and huge office space now," a source said. "No one wants to live in their office – and William seems determined to reshape what royal family life looks like in today's world."
As for Forest Lodge, aides describe the move as long-term and deeply personal. "This move is meant to be permanent," one senior royal source said. "It's focused on creating a family home, not on building a royal empire."