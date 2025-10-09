EXCLUSIVE: Truth About Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Still Refuse to Have 24/7 Staff Living With Their Family

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, currently live at Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate with their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

The family's current home, a modest four-bedroom residence, has no staff quarters, meaning nannies, housekeepers, and security teams live in nearby cottages.

That arrangement will continue at Forest Lodge – despite the ample space – as the couple strive to keep their family routine private and grounded.

Sources say the decision was deliberate and deeply personal.

"They really do everyday chores," they added. "The kids are expected to pitch in and earn their pocket money by helping out. They're much more down-to-earth than most people would think."