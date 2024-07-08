William and Kate's Love Stronger Than Ever as Royals Grow Closer During Her Cancer Battle: 'He Stayed by Her Side'
Longtime sweethearts Kate Middleton and Prince William have grown closer than ever amid her cancer battle, according to sources who said they have a newfound appreciation for each other as she undergoes treatment.
Eyewitnesses couldn't help but notice the connection shared between William and Kate during her highly anticipated Trooping the Colour appearance on June 15.
"Kate was gazing at William," said a source in Us Weekly's new report. "They looked all loved up."
It's been six months since the couple were last seen at an official event and insiders said there was a visible difference in their demeanors.
"William and Kate seem like a different couple! They used to be more reserved. But now, they can't help but look at each other and smile."
A second source said the Princess of Wales was a "bit nervous" for her return to the spotlight following her diagnosis revealed on the heels of King Charles III announcing that he is also battling an undisclosed form of cancer.
"Kate attended Trooping the Colour to support the royal family and tradition, despite personal challenges," said the tipster who noted that having William to lean on helped. "He stayed by her side and offered her reassurance. William was grateful to have Kate there, and it means a lot to Charles too."
Kate is normally a regular fixture at the event, having attended Trooping the Colour every year since marrying William in 2011, except for 2020 and 2021.
- 'Just Such Youth': Jane Lynch Reflects on Her Time Working With Late 'Glee' Co-Stars Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera
- Syrian Sex Scandal: Mystery Surrounds Death of Bashar Al-Assad's Advisor and Rumored Lover of President — as Finger is Pointed at Nation's First Lady
- Terrified Louisiana Teens Spot 'Bigfoot' With 'Glowing Eyes' in Forest, Call 911 for Rescue
In the report, it was noted that Kate's parents' recent attendance at the Royal Ascot on June 19 "is a sign that Kate is doing better" while other insiders echoed claims that she is enjoying the balance that comes with having more time for self-care, but is still eager to get back to public duties.
Kate and William have been keeping up the royal image after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior duties in 2020.
Markle was recently accused of trying to "steal" Middleton's thunder at Trooping the Colour by launching new products as part of her lifestyle brand, but a PR expert told RadarOnline.com that was a far stretch.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
They mentioned how both Markle and Harry issued a statement wishing Kate "health and healing" when she first announced her diagnosis.
"Kate is passionate about mental health initiatives, children's education and supporting health care workers," spilled a source in the new report. "She's gradually returning to her [work] responsibilities."
"William is so devoted to Kate and their family, and Kate loves celebrating him," it was claimed. "They are just so in love."