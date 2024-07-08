Man Mauled by Suspected 13-Foot Shark After Whale Carcass Discovery

How the Discovery of a Whale Carcass Ended in a 13-Foot Shark Horror Hours Later
Locals in Australia were warned about possible shark attacks and then just hours later, a man was mauled by a shark, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Around 11 a.m. local time on July 8, emergency responders raced to Fourteen Mile Beach, near Coral Bay in Western Australia for reports regarding a man who was attacked by an unknown species of shark, Front Page Detectives reported.
Just 10 minutes before the attack took place, a shark thought to be 13 feet long was seen off the coast of Exmouth, about 200km away, officials said.
The man was rushed to the hospital and local officials have confirmed he is in stable condition.
Following the attack, swimmers near the beach were urged to take “additional caution” along the coastline.
They are being warned to remain aware of any “signage and beach closures,” The Sun reported.
According to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, they are investigating a possible shark bite incident and are working with local authorities.
They added, “It is possible the carcass will act as an attractant that could lead to sharks coming close in to shore along this stretch of coast."
Authorities said the beach where the attack took place is home to a popular campsite and is known as a local beauty spot, which sits about 1100 km north of Perth.
Near the beach is the world famous Ningaloo Marine Park and Reef, which is known for its whale sharks and hundreds of species of fish.