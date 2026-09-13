EXCLUSIVE: Prince William's Childhood Dream Before Royal Destiny Unveiled
Sept. 13 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince William once dreamed of becoming a police officer so he could protect his mother, Princess Diana, rather than inherit the throne – a childhood ambition that was quickly dismissed by his younger brother, Prince Harry.
William, now 44, was born second in line to the British throne in 1982 and became heir apparent following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022.
Prince William's Childhood Dream Wasn't Becoming King
But according to Diana's biographer Andrew Morton, the young prince was already aware royal duty would shape his future.
Morton, who worked with Diana on the 1992 book Diana: Her True Story, recalled a conversation between the brothers and their mother.
He said: "William and (Prince) Harry were aware of their destiny. On one occasion, the boys were discussing their futures with Diana."
William is then said to have told his mother: "When I grow up I want to be a policeman and look after you, Mummy."
The comment is understood to have reflected the intense media attention surrounding Diana, who was followed by photographers throughout her life as one of the world's most recognizable women before she died aged 36 in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.
Prince Harry's Blunt Response to William's Police Dream
Morton also recalled Harry's response to his brother's childhood ambition.
He said: "Quick as a flash, Harry replied, with a note of triumph in his voice, 'Oh no, you can't. You've got to be king.'"
A source familiar with the story claimed: "William's response shows how naturally the role of protector came to him as a child. He was thinking about his mother and the constant attention around her, while Harry was already looking at the future William was expected to inherit.
"There is an extraordinary irony in William wanting to join the police when his life ultimately placed him at the center of the very institution he understood he would one day lead. Harry's joke brought the reality of the succession into the conversation."
Prince George's Police Obsession Echoes His Father's
William's childhood interest in policing has since appeared in the next generation of the royal family, with his eldest son, Prince George, 13, also developing a fascination with police officers, vehicles and equipment.
William previously described George as "obsessed" with cops while attending a reception at Kensington Palace honoring Scotland Yard, the headquarters of London's Metropolitan Police.
During the event, Police Commissioner Jayne Richardson asked William whether George and his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, 11, might be interested in joining the force.
William responded with a laugh, saying: "(George) is obsessed, actually, by the police... cars, toys, everything."
George's interest is said to have become particularly clear the previous year, when his Christmas wish list contained a single request – a police car.
Princess William's Childhood Wish Revealed a Deeper Bond With Mom Diana
A palace insider claimed to Radar: "George's fascination with the police appears to echo something present in William when he was young. The difference is that William's childhood ambition was tied directly to his desire to protect Diana, while George's appears to be a straightforward fascination with the world of policing.
"William's path ultimately took him from childhood speculation about becoming a police officer to military service, royal duties and the position of heir to the British throne."
They added, "His early wish, however, offered a glimpse into how Diana's experience with relentless public attention shaped the way her sons understood her vulnerability.
"For the young William, the idea was simple: become a policeman and look after his mother. Harry's answer was simpler still – his brother had a predetermined destiny to fulfill."