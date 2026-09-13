EXCLUSIVE: Prince William's Childhood Dream Before Royal Destiny Unveiled

But according to Diana's biographer Andrew Morton, the young prince was already aware royal duty would shape his future.

Morton, who worked with Diana on the 1992 book Diana: Her True Story, recalled a conversation between the brothers and their mother.

He said: "William and (Prince) Harry were aware of their destiny. On one occasion, the boys were discussing their futures with Diana."

William is then said to have told his mother: "When I grow up I want to be a policeman and look after you, Mummy."

The comment is understood to have reflected the intense media attention surrounding Diana, who was followed by photographers throughout her life as one of the world's most recognizable women before she died aged 36 in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.