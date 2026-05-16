EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Urged to Undergo Anger Management Therapy' Ahead of Taking Throne Over Fears He Will Fail to be 'Diplomatic'

In his new book, Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will be Queen, Andersen alleges William's temper has at times alarmed even his cancer-battling father, King Charles, 77.

Royal sources have also told us concerns have quietly grown over whether William's confrontational instincts could become problematic once he ascends the throne.

One insider said: "There is anxiety in some royal circles that William can become intensely emotional and reactive when frustrated. The monarchy depends heavily on diplomacy, patience and self-control, and people around him know those qualities will be tested even more once he is king."

A palace aide added: "William is deeply passionate and protective, but that intensity can sometimes spill over into anger behind closed doors."