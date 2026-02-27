EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Adamant' Disgraced Uncle Andrew Be Banished From Royal Family Two Years Before His Arrest — 'It Was a Stain on All of the Family'
Feb. 27 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Prince William was determined years ahead of his father that royal outcast Andrew Windsor needed to be banished from the family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
William was left reeling when King Charles III allowed his disgraced younger brother back into the family's good graces after the death of their mother, Queen Elizabeth II, even letting him take part in the annual royal Christmas walk again.
Prince William Thought Andrew Windsor Was an 'Ignoramus'
"Long before he was embroiled in the scandal [involving Virginia Giuffre], William always thought his uncle was a bit of an ignoramus," a palace source revealed to author Russell Myers for his new biography, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story.
"He would question 'what does he actually do?' but it was more than that. He'd seen how Andrew behaved in front of staff, ordering people about, the aggressive or dismissive manner, they'd never seen eye to eye," the source said of William and his arrogant uncle.
Windsor stepped back from public-facing duties in 2019 amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The queen went on to strip her favorite son of his honorary military affiliations and royal patronage in January 2022 amid more fallout.
It was no surprise that William went nuclear when, after the queen died in September 2022, Charles slowly let his brother creep back into royal life.
King Charles Invites Andrew Winsdor and Sarah Ferguson Back Into the Royal Fold
Windsor and his odious ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were allowed to attend Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham in 2023 at the king's invitation.
The disastrous duo even took part in the high-profile annual walk to and from St. Mary Magdalene Church, a beloved royal tradition. For scandal-plagued Ferguson, it was the first time she had been allowed to make the walk in 32 years.
Myers noted their attendance was "a clear sign of his wish for further harmony in his family," by Charles.
"William fundamentally disagreed with, to such a degree that he challenged Charles directly," Myers reveals in his book, but it fell on deaf ears.
Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson Get 2025 Royal Easter Invite
A source with knowledge of the conversation told Myers that William was "very much put in his place" by his father over demands that Windsor remain a royal outsider.
He writes that while William "did not agree with the view that Andrew’s exile should be limited," he respected his dad's role as the king and "did not provoke his father further."
Windsor's most recent public interaction as a royal was in April 2025, when Charles invited both his younger brother and Ferguson to attend the family's high-profile Easter Mattins service at St. George's Chapel.
The scandal-scarred former Duke and Duchess of York mingled among the king and current senior working royals as if they were right back in the family fold.
Perhaps it was no surprise that William made it a point not to attend, as he, his wife Kate Middleton, and their three children did not take part in the annual royal event. Instead, the family quietly spent the holiday at their country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate.
Prince William's Redemption as Andrew Windsor Arrested
William's instincts that Windsor should have been exiled far from the royal family years earlier proved dead-on.
Charles was finally forced to strip his younger brother of all royal titles and honors in October 2025, after Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir included more salacious details about her sexual abuse by the sleazy former prince while underage.
Windsor was living at Wood Hall on the grounds of the Sandringham estate when he was arrested by Thames Valley police for misconduct in public office on February 19.
Newly released materials from the DOJ showed emails in which Windsor passed along sensitive government documents to Epstein while serving as the UK trade envoy from 2010 to 2011.