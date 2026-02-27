EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Adamant' Disgraced Uncle Andrew Be Banished From Royal Family Two Years Before His Arrest — 'It Was a Stain on All of the Family'

"Long before he was embroiled in the scandal [involving Virginia Giuffre], William always thought his uncle was a bit of an ignoramus," a palace source revealed to author Russell Myers for his new biography, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story.

"He would question 'what does he actually do?' but it was more than that. He'd seen how Andrew behaved in front of staff, ordering people about, the aggressive or dismissive manner, they'd never seen eye to eye," the source said of William and his arrogant uncle.

Windsor stepped back from public-facing duties in 2019 amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The queen went on to strip her favorite son of his honorary military affiliations and royal patronage in January 2022 amid more fallout.

It was no surprise that William went nuclear when, after the queen died in September 2022, Charles slowly let his brother creep back into royal life.