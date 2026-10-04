EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Raging' Over William's Special Diana Tribute Plan

No such plan has been officially announced.

A royal source claimed: "Harry is raging because he feels William potentially has a card available to him that he simply cannot play. Harry can make a documentary, give interviews and celebrate Diana's humanitarian legacy, but William is the heir to the throne and has a completely different kind of influence within the monarchy.

"If William can ultimately help restore something that was taken away from their mother, Harry sees that as an incredibly tangible gesture. A television program comes and goes, whereas putting HRH Diana back into the historical record would endure. From Harry's perspective, it risks making anything he produces look secondary.

"That's what really irritates him. He doesn't want remembering Diana to become some competition between brothers, but he also doesn't want to feel that William has outclassed and outdone him with the one tribute Harry could never deliver himself."

The insider noted, "Both men adored their mother, and both believe they understand how she should be remembered. Their estrangement means they are approaching this anniversary separately, and inevitably there are sensitivities about whose tribute ultimately carries greater weight."