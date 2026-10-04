EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Raging' Over William's Special Diana Tribute Plan
Oct. 4 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is said to be furious over Prince William's potential plan to restore Princess Diana's HRH style – believing his brother could outdo his own tribute by delivering something permanent for their mother.
As RadarOnline.com has revealed, the Duke of Sussex, 42, is exploring projects to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Diana's death in August 2027, including a possible documentary, while William, 44, is said to be considering whether his mother could posthumously regain the HRH style she lost following her 1996 divorce from the future King Charles III, 77.
Sibling Rivalry Over Anniversary Tributes
No such plan has been officially announced.
A royal source claimed: "Harry is raging because he feels William potentially has a card available to him that he simply cannot play. Harry can make a documentary, give interviews and celebrate Diana's humanitarian legacy, but William is the heir to the throne and has a completely different kind of influence within the monarchy.
"If William can ultimately help restore something that was taken away from their mother, Harry sees that as an incredibly tangible gesture. A television program comes and goes, whereas putting HRH Diana back into the historical record would endure. From Harry's perspective, it risks making anything he produces look secondary.
"That's what really irritates him. He doesn't want remembering Diana to become some competition between brothers, but he also doesn't want to feel that William has outclassed and outdone him with the one tribute Harry could never deliver himself."
The insider noted, "Both men adored their mother, and both believe they understand how she should be remembered. Their estrangement means they are approaching this anniversary separately, and inevitably there are sensitivities about whose tribute ultimately carries greater weight."
Princess Diana's HRH Restored?
Diana was 36 when she died following a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. She had ceased to be Her Royal Highness following her divorce from Charles the previous year.
The issue has returned to attention following the publication of Diana's brother Charles Spencer's memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.
Spencer, 62, has said he wrote the book as the 30th anniversary approached and amid repeated requests to discuss his sister publicly.
There has also long been a claim that William promised his mother as a boy that he would restore her HRH when he became king.
Diverging Public Approaches and Media Plans
Harry, meanwhile, is said to have already contacted people connected with Diana while considering ways to commemorate her.
A documentary is among the possibilities for his tribute, sources told us. William and Harry previously appeared together in the 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, marking 20 years since her death.
Their public approaches to Diana's legacy have since diverged.
Harry has repeatedly connected his work on causes including HIV and landmines with his mother's influence, while William has invoked Diana when discussing homelessness.
Princess Diana Legacy
The 30th anniversary of Diana's death falls on August 31, 2027, one month after Queen Camilla, 79, turns 80. Diana became one of the world's most recognizable women after marrying Prince Charles in 1981.
The couple had two sons, William and Harry, before divorcing in 1996. Diana became celebrated for humanitarian work, particularly challenging stigma around HIV and campaigning against landmines.
Her influence has endured through her sons and the causes she championed. Nearly three decades later, her life, troubled royal marriage, charity work and relationship with the monarchy continue to command international fascination.