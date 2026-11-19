EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Raging at Brother William' for 'Poisoning King Charles Against Him'
Nov. 18 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is said to be furious with his estranged brother, Prince William, as he's believed to be convinced the future king is undermining his attempts to reconcile with their father, King Charles, and keeping him isolated from royal family celebrations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke of Sussex, 42, is said to have been devastated after being excluded from Charles' recent 78th birthday celebrations and recent Remembrance Day events.
Prince Harry Fears William Is Poisoning King Against Him
It comes after Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, 45, returned to Britain in September with their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, with the Duke said to be hoping the move will let him rebuild family relationships.
A source claimed: "Harry has become increasingly convinced that William and other palace advisers are poisoning King Charles against him and obstructing his ongoing royal family reconciliation efforts."
The tensions follow suggestions Charles privately welcomed the Sussex family to Highgrove in July, which is said to have left Harry believing significant progress had been made toward repairing their relationship.
However, palace insiders tell us his optimism has steadily evaporated after the Sussexes were excluded from the king's private birthday gathering at Clarence House.
They were also absent from Remembrance Day commemorations at London's Royal Albert Hall. The couple are also said to have received no invitation to the royal family's traditional Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.
Cotswolds Christmas Looms Amid Sandringham Snub
Harry's relationship with William has deteriorated considerably since he and Meghan stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020.
Their subsequent public interviews and criticism of the monarchy intensified tensions, particularly following the publication of Harry's memoir, Spare, in 2023.
In the book, Harry alleged his older brother physically assaulted him during an argument.
Harry has also stoked his royal feud by pursuing legal efforts to restore greater police protection in Britain, having lost his previous security arrangements after leaving royal duties.
Harry is now said to be fearing that his kids are losing opportunities to develop relationships with their grandfather and other royal relatives.
The Sussexes are understood to be set to spend Christmas in the Cotswolds with friends and Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, 70.
Philippine Police Seek Charges Against Thomas Markle Sr.
It comes during a challenging time for Markle as her father continues to face horrific allegations against him. Police in the Philippines have now formally asked prosecutors to charge Thomas Markle Sr., 82, with three counts related to child sexual abuse material, while he remains in federal custody in the United States on separate charges.
The Philippine National Police submitted documents to the Cebu City Prosecutor's Office on Monday, November 16, requesting two counts of distributing, offering, or exporting child sexual abuse and exploitation material (CSAEM) and one count of possession.
Cebu prosecutors are reviewing the police filing to decide whether to issue a subpoena, which would give Markle Sr.'s legal team 10 days to submit a counter-affidavit before a court case is formally pursued.
7,500 Abuse Images Found in Cebu Device Seizure
The probe against Markle Sr. began in October 2026 after his son, Thomas Markle Jr., handed over four boxes of electronic devices, hard drives, and video tapes from his father's former home in Cebu.
Interior Minister Jonvic Remulla previously noted investigators recovered roughly 7,500 images and one video from the devices. Police are also investigating whether Markle Sr. had any local accomplices.
Markle Sr. has denied all allegations against him, previously calling the accusations "sick lies."
Estranged from her father since 2018, Markle has stated she is "deeply distressed" by the news, noting her thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.