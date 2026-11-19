It comes after Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, 45, returned to Britain in September with their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, with the Duke said to be hoping the move will let him rebuild family relationships.

A source claimed: "Harry has become increasingly convinced that William and other palace advisers are poisoning King Charles against him and obstructing his ongoing royal family reconciliation efforts."

The tensions follow suggestions Charles privately welcomed the Sussex family to Highgrove in July, which is said to have left Harry believing significant progress had been made toward repairing their relationship.

However, palace insiders tell us his optimism has steadily evaporated after the Sussexes were excluded from the king's private birthday gathering at Clarence House.

They were also absent from Remembrance Day commemorations at London's Royal Albert Hall. The couple are also said to have received no invitation to the royal family's traditional Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.