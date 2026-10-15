EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Eyes Princess Diana's Revenge Dress at Auction'

Diana, who was 36 when she died Aug. 31, 1997, following a car crash in Paris, was known for her incredible fashion sense and became synonymous with the term "revenge dress."

On June 29, 1994, the royal stepped out for a gala at the Serpentine Gallery in London wearing a chic black, fitted, off-the-shoulder dress by designer Christina Stambolian that featured an asymmetrical hemline and chiffon train.

She donned the LBD the same night then-Prince Charles acknowledged on television that he had been unfaithful in their marriage.

"Harry sees that dress as a symbol of his mother taking back her power," said the source. "Diana wore it to clap back at Charles, Camilla and an institution that had made her miserable. In Harry's mind, Meghan understands that story better than almost anyone."