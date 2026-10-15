EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Eyes Princess Diana's Revenge Dress at Auction'
Oct. 15 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Now that Princess Diana's iconic "revenge dress" is heading to auction at Sotheby's, RadarOnline.com can reveal one particular person has his eye on taking it home: Prince Harry.
"He doesn't want it disappearing into a collector's closet," shared a source, adding the Duke of Sussex "believes it should stay connected to Diana" and "belong to" his wife, Meghan Markle.
Diana's 'Revenge Dress' Became Iconic
Diana, who was 36 when she died Aug. 31, 1997, following a car crash in Paris, was known for her incredible fashion sense and became synonymous with the term "revenge dress."
On June 29, 1994, the royal stepped out for a gala at the Serpentine Gallery in London wearing a chic black, fitted, off-the-shoulder dress by designer Christina Stambolian that featured an asymmetrical hemline and chiffon train.
She donned the LBD the same night then-Prince Charles acknowledged on television that he had been unfaithful in their marriage.
"Harry sees that dress as a symbol of his mother taking back her power," said the source. "Diana wore it to clap back at Charles, Camilla and an institution that had made her miserable. In Harry's mind, Meghan understands that story better than almost anyone."
Harry Sees Dress as Powerful Symbol
To Harry, the source added: "Meghan wearing or simply owning Diana's revenge dress would be incredibly powerful. It would say: Diana survived them, Meghan survived them – and neither woman allowed the palace to define her."
Diana auctioned the dress a month before she died, according to The New York Times. It was purchased by a couple from Scotland for around $64,000, and they have owned it ever since.
The piece is touring Sotheby's galleries around the world, beginning in London through Sept. 24.
Diana’s Dress Could Fetch $300K
It will travel to Hong Kong and Geneva before making its final stop in New York, where it will be auctioned off on Dec. 9.
Sotheby's estimates the gown could fetch between $150,000 and $300,000.