EXCLUSIVE: The One Huge Sign Prince Harry Has Been Frozen Out by His Cousins Beatrice and Eugenie
July 19 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's relationship with his royal cousins has come under renewed scrutiny after Princess Beatrice was photographed enjoying lunch with his wife Meghan Markle's broadcaster nemesis Piers Morgan, prompting sources to say the meeting is a huge sign the Duke has been frozen out by his cousins.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Duke of Sussex, 41, spent much of last week in the UK before being joined by Markle, 44, and their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.
Princess Beatrice's Dinner Sparks Royal Storm
The visit was marked by a series of setbacks, including ongoing disagreements over security arrangements and accommodation, before Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, had privately hosted the Sussexes and their kids at Highgrove House.
During the same period, photographs emerged of Beatrice, 37, meeting Morgan, a long-standing critic of Harry and Markle.
A royal observer told us: "Photographs of Princess Beatrice with Piers Morgan were always likely to generate intense interest, given Morgan's long-running public criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan. It's being interpreted as a clear sign neither Beatrice nor her sister, Princess Eugenie, cares about the Sussexes' feelings.
"People are saying it, in fact, signifies Harry and Meghan have been frozen out of his cousins' lives as there is no way one of them would dine with Piers if they cared about them or were still in touch with them."
Piers Morgan's Feud With Sussexes
Morgan's highly publicised and relentless attacks on Harry and Markle primarily focus on accusing them of malicious hypocrisy, fabricating claims against the Royal Family, and commercially exploiting their royal titles for financial gain.
The 61-year-old's heavy criticism spans social media, newspaper columns, and television broadcasts.
Morgan famously declared on UK breakfast show Good Morning Britain that he "didn't believe a word" of Markle's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
He explicitly dismissed her claims that palace officials denied her mental health treatment while she was experiencing suicidal thoughts.
Morgan's aggressive dismissal of her apparent mental anguish prompted a live, on-air confrontation with co-host Alex Beresford, leading Morgan to storm off the set and ultimately leave the show.
Morgan also branded the Sussexes "gutless weasels" for alleging a member of the Royal Family made a racist remark about their son, Archie, without publicly naming the individual.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Under Fire
The broadcaster also frequently whines about being "ghosted" by Markle.
He claims they had a friendly drink in a pub the night she met Harry, after which she cut off all contact – prompting Morgan to label the Duchess a "ruthless social climber," "fake," and a "grasping, selfish, scheming Kardashian wannabe."
Morgan routinely targets Harry and Markle's public statements as prime examples of empty virtue signaling, a victimhood mentality, and hypocrisy.
He has also accused the pair of systematically damaging the British monarchy and hurting the late Queen Elizabeth II's legacy.
Morgan finds it deeply hypocritical they heavily criticize the Royal Family while using their royal titles to secure multi-million dollar commercial deals with companies like Netflix and Spotify.
And he has called their constant invocation of Princess Diana's memory "sickening," arguing Harry is actively exploiting his late mother's legacy for commercial gain and public sympathy.
Prince Harry Hits Back in Court
Morgan has heavily criticized the couple's international travel, such as their trip to Nigeria.
He labels the jaunt attempts to act like a "rival royal family" to generate publicity without taking on any of the actual duties or responsibilities required of working royals.
Harry has formally stated in court Morgan subjected him and Markle to a "barrage of horrific personal attacks and intimidation" as part of a personal vendetta.
Harry asserted this was direct retaliation for the Prince's phone-hacking lawsuits against Mirror Group Newspapers, which covers the period when Morgan was the editor of the Daily Mirror newspaper.
Morgan has consistently hit back at Harry's legal battles, publicly mocking the Prince's claims and celebrating whenever the couple faces legal or commercial setbacks.