EXCLUSIVE: The One Huge Sign Prince Harry Has Been Frozen Out by His Cousins Beatrice and Eugenie

The visit was marked by a series of setbacks, including ongoing disagreements over security arrangements and accommodation, before Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, had privately hosted the Sussexes and their kids at Highgrove House.

During the same period, photographs emerged of Beatrice, 37, meeting Morgan, a long-standing critic of Harry and Markle.

A royal observer told us: "Photographs of Princess Beatrice with Piers Morgan were always likely to generate intense interest, given Morgan's long-running public criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan. It's being interpreted as a clear sign neither Beatrice nor her sister, Princess Eugenie, cares about the Sussexes' feelings.

"People are saying it, in fact, signifies Harry and Meghan have been frozen out of his cousins' lives as there is no way one of them would dine with Piers if they cared about them or were still in touch with them."