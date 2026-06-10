EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — Prince Harry's '10-Minute Meltdown in Front of Queen Elizabeth Before Marriage to Meghan Markle'

Harry, 41, and ex- Suits actress Markle, 44, married at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in May 2018 in a ceremony watched by millions around the world.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince Harry 's path to marrying Meghan Markle is said to have been overshadowed by a tense confrontation with Queen Elizabeth II just months before their 2018 wedding , with new claims suggesting the late monarch was left deeply concerned by her grandson's behavior during a private disagreement.

A source familiar with the period told us: "The Queen rarely showed outward frustration, but there was a sense that she felt increasingly disconnected from decisions surrounding the wedding. What troubled her wasn't necessarily any single issue, but the feeling that events were moving forward without the level of consultation she had expected."

Among them were concerns about arrangements for the ceremony, uncertainty over details being withheld from her, and reported friction between Markle and senior members of the Royal Family, including Prince William , 43, and Catherine, Princess of Wales , 44.

Drawing on conversations with Lady Elizabeth Anson, the Queen's cousin who died in 2020, Smith claimed Queen Elizabeth II was troubled by several developments surrounding the wedding plans.

But according to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, preparations for the wedding were marked by growing tensions behind palace walls.

Prince Harry is said to have become defensive whenever staff raised questions about the wedding.

The insider added, "There were concerns that Harry was becoming unusually defensive whenever questions were raised. People around the family noticed that he seemed determined to push ahead on his own terms, and that inevitably created moments of tension with those who believed royal traditions should be respected."

According to Smith, one particularly difficult exchange took place roughly three months before the wedding and left the monarch worried about Harry's state of mind.

Another source said: "Those who knew the Queen well said she was less upset by disagreements themselves than by the tone in which they unfolded. She had always enjoyed a close relationship with Harry, so any sign of strain between them was taken seriously."

"There was a feeling among some family members that emotions were running exceptionally high in the lead-up to the wedding," the tipster claimed. "Everyone understood it was a hugely significant moment in Harry's life, but that didn't prevent concerns about how certain situations were being handled."