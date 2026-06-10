EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — Prince Harry's '10-Minute Meltdown in Front of Queen Elizabeth Before Marriage to Meghan Markle'
June 10 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince Harry's path to marrying Meghan Markle is said to have been overshadowed by a tense confrontation with Queen Elizabeth II just months before their 2018 wedding, with new claims suggesting the late monarch was left deeply concerned by her grandson's behavior during a private disagreement.
Harry, 41, and ex-Suits actress Markle, 44, married at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in May 2018 in a ceremony watched by millions around the world.
Queen Elizabeth's Wedding Fears Revealed
But according to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, preparations for the wedding were marked by growing tensions behind palace walls.
Drawing on conversations with Lady Elizabeth Anson, the Queen's cousin who died in 2020, Smith claimed Queen Elizabeth II was troubled by several developments surrounding the wedding plans.
Among them were concerns about arrangements for the ceremony, uncertainty over details being withheld from her, and reported friction between Markle and senior members of the Royal Family, including Prince William, 43, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44.
A source familiar with the period told us: "The Queen rarely showed outward frustration, but there was a sense that she felt increasingly disconnected from decisions surrounding the wedding. What troubled her wasn't necessarily any single issue, but the feeling that events were moving forward without the level of consultation she had expected."
Prince Harry's Behavior Raised Concerns
The insider added, "There were concerns that Harry was becoming unusually defensive whenever questions were raised. People around the family noticed that he seemed determined to push ahead on his own terms, and that inevitably created moments of tension with those who believed royal traditions should be respected."
According to Smith, one particularly difficult exchange took place roughly three months before the wedding and left the monarch worried about Harry's state of mind.
Another source said: "Those who knew the Queen well said she was less upset by disagreements themselves than by the tone in which they unfolded. She had always enjoyed a close relationship with Harry, so any sign of strain between them was taken seriously."
"There was a feeling among some family members that emotions were running exceptionally high in the lead-up to the wedding," the tipster claimed. "Everyone understood it was a hugely significant moment in Harry's life, but that didn't prevent concerns about how certain situations were being handled."
What Left Queen Elizabeth Dismayed
Smith claimed Elizabeth was "dismayed" by Harry's decision to ask the Archbishop of Canterbury to officiate without first obtaining permission from the Dean of Windsor.
She also claimed the Queen was puzzled by Markle's reluctance to share details of her wedding dress before the ceremony.
And the author said Elizabeth II felt "left out" in the lead-up to Harry's marriage, as three months before his nuptials, Harry is said to have been "rude" to her for "10 minutes," leaving her "very worried" about him.
The biographer further alleged the monarch had become concerned Markle, William, and Catherine were "not working well together" – an observation which would later take on greater significance following the Sussexes' departure from royal duties in 2020.
Despite the reported disagreement, relations between Harry and the Queen were said to have improved before the wedding itself.
A royal source said, "The important thing is that they found a way forward. Whatever frustrations existed during the planning process, there remained genuine affection between them and a desire to repair any misunderstandings. Harry is said to have had a 10-minute meltdown about his wedding arrangements in a tense meeting with his grandmother, and she does not tolerate those sorts of histrionics well at all. She sees it as a sign of weakness."
The years that followed saw relations between the Sussexes and the monarchy deteriorate sharply following their departure from royal life, the release of the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, and Harry's memoir Spare.