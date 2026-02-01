EXCLUSIVE: How 2026 Could Be the Year Prince Harry and Meghan Finally Make the Move Back to His Beloved Britain

A source said: "Harry has never really hidden the fact that he wants to repair the damage with his father and, in time, the wider family. He's spoken openly about it himself, and there's a belief among those close to the situation that the King also wants some form of reconciliation.

"If the security question is finally resolved in a way that gives Harry peace of mind, it removes one of the biggest barriers. That would make it far more realistic for him to bring Archie and Lilibet to Britain, not just to see their grandfather, but potentially to reconnect with his brother and his brother's children as well, in a way that hasn't felt possible until now."

The last time Archie and Lilibet were in Britain was June 2022, during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Since then, Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles III, 77, has remained distant. Our sources believed his children themselves could soften attitudes.

One insider said, "The distance between Harry, Meghan, and the rest of the Royal Family is still very real and shouldn't be underestimated. That said, Archie and Lilibet change the dynamic completely. Their presence would inevitably draw huge global attention, but it would also soften the atmosphere in a way nothing else could. If the children were brought to the U.K., a meeting with King Charles would be almost unavoidable, and it would naturally prompt renewed speculation about what Harry and Meghan envision for their family in the years ahead and how, if at all, Britain might fit into that picture."