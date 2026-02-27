EXCLUSIVE: First Signs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Set to Go to War With The Firm Finally Revealed

Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, stunned the world in January 2020 when they announced they were stepping back as working royals and relocating to California. Their departure – still widely referred to as Megxit – followed a series of public grievances aired in interviews and documentaries about their treatment within the institution.

But royal reporter Russell Myers claims in his new book William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, the rupture began well before the couple left Britain.

Drawing on what he describes as extensive palace access, Myers writes friction escalated during the planning of Harry and Markle's May 2018 wedding at Windsor.

He writes: "The planning and execution of Harry and Meghan's wedding and the subsequent discussions over their future role pushed relations across the household they shared with William and Catherine to near breaking point."