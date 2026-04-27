Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Most Explosive Fight Yet – And How Their Kids are Caught in the Middle

But behind the carefully curated scenes, a far less idyllic reality is unfolding. With pressure mounting on every front – from their relationship to their careers to their children – insiders worry Harry, 41, and Meghan [Markle], 44, may be nearing a breaking point.

"People in their world are starting to have very real fears that the marriage will not survive," a source told RadarOnline.com. "The tension is getting worse all the time."

Scrutiny only intensified as the pair prepared to head to Australia in mid-April for a series of private, business and philanthropic engagements – their first trip Down Under in more than seven years.

The scheduled visit was set to begin just two weeks after flirty private Facebook messages Harry exchanged with Mail on Sunday journalist Charlotte Griffiths were made public on March 31 as his unlawful information gathering court case against the outlet's publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited (which has denied his claims), wound down in London.

While Griffiths playfully nicknamed the royal "Mr. Mischief" and praised their "fun weekend of naughtiness" in the countryside in the 2011 and 2012 exchanges, Harry – who claimed he cut off contact after learning she was a reporter – told her, "I WISH I was there sugar," and "I[I] miss our movie snuggles," even signing one message "Mwah xxx."