EXCLUSIVE: Origins of Prince Harry's 'Media Paranoia' Revealed — And How it is 'Inevitably' Linked to Meghan Markle

Their connection was highly visible, and commentators quickly speculated the couple was destined for a future together.

Two months later, they announced their engagement, setting off an intense wave of coverage sources say marked a turning point for Harry.

One royal expert said he was struck by the prince's reaction to media commentary at the time. They said: "We were absolutely stunned by that. I couldn't believe he actually did it."

The source also reflected on the statement Harry released at the time, in which the prince claimed press coverage had crossed a line, and described it as an early indicator of the "horrific relationship" that would come to define his relationship with the media.

The insider added, "Looking back, there were perhaps a few comments in some columns that were unkind about Meghan's background. But overall, the vast majority of coverage – around 99 percent – was very positive and welcoming."