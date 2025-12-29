EXCLUSIVE: Origins of Prince Harry's 'Media Paranoia' Revealed — And How it is 'Inevitably' Linked to Meghan Markle
Dec. 29 2025, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's media paranoia was sparked following Meghan Markle's debut at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, royal observers tell RadarOnline.com – with insiders linking the heightened scrutiny directly to the start of the pair's relationship.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, and Markle, 44, made their first public appearance together at the international sporting event, walking hand in hand and immediately capturing media attention.
Early Indicator of 'Horrific Relationship'
Their connection was highly visible, and commentators quickly speculated the couple was destined for a future together.
Two months later, they announced their engagement, setting off an intense wave of coverage sources say marked a turning point for Harry.
One royal expert said he was struck by the prince's reaction to media commentary at the time. They said: "We were absolutely stunned by that. I couldn't believe he actually did it."
The source also reflected on the statement Harry released at the time, in which the prince claimed press coverage had crossed a line, and described it as an early indicator of the "horrific relationship" that would come to define his relationship with the media.
The insider added, "Looking back, there were perhaps a few comments in some columns that were unkind about Meghan's background. But overall, the vast majority of coverage – around 99 percent – was very positive and welcoming."
The Protective Instinct
The expert described the episode as evidence of Harry's instinct to protect Markle, which he characterized as "paranoia," which was "inevitably linked to Markle's arrival in the royal fold."
On Markle's initial appearance on the public stage, our source added: "She came across as a real breath of fresh air. I couldn't believe Harry went to the press claiming she was being mistreated, because for the most part, the consensus was that she wasn't, and he was being overly sensitive and paranoid."
The insider also suggested Harry bottled up other frustrations that would later emerge in public statements and, eventually, his memoir, Spare.
They said: "From Spare and everything that's happened since, it's clear Harry bottled up and released a lot of anger and frustration. But his brother (Prince) William went through similar challenges and has managed to cope. It's clearly had a big impact on Harry, but the royals wish he didn't place the blame on everyone else in every instance of his life."
Shielding Under Pressure
Other insiders say Harry's lashing out at the press was emblematic of the pressures he would feel as he sought to shield Markle from perceived hostility, while simultaneously adjusting to life in the public eye and his new existence in America after he moved to Montecito, California, with Markle after their dramatic 'Megxit' from the royal family.
The comments come as Markle is being blasted for her ongoing estrangement from her father, Thomas Markle Sr., 81.
She had a letter delivered to him after he recently had a leg amputated during emergency surgery in the Philippines, but has drawn huge criticism for still not visiting him in person, while she promotes her "perfect" family set-up in California on her Netflix shows.
A source said, "Most other daughters would be by their father's side if he was in that much need, not just send him a letter. It's pathetic and also hypocritical when it's seen in comparison with her promotion of family-friendly messages on her Netflix shows. Meghan needs to take a good look at herself and her relationship with her father."