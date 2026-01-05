Prince Harry 'Desperately Urging' King Charles to End Four-Year Wait to See Grandchildren and Visit California Home During his U.S. Trip in April
Jan. 5 2026, Updated 8:03 a.m. ET
Prince Harry is making desperate pleas to King Charles to visit him in California this April, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal, 41, wants his father to stay at his Montecito mansion while the cancer stricken monarch, 77, is in the U.S. on his planned State visit.
Reaching Out To Ill Father
Charles has not seen his two grandchildren Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, for nearly four years and Harry is keen for his father to strike up a bond with the pair.
A source said: "Harry has made it clear that he would love his dad to come and visit him and the family.
"He knows that they are strained, but he has mentioned several times a hope that his father can have a relationship with his grandchildren."
Charles revealed before Christmas his health has now improved, which has boosted hopes of a reunion.
He last saw Harry in September — the first time in 19 months — and his son had expressed a desire to meet again.
Heading Across The Pond
The King last met Archie and Lilibet when they visited the UK as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.
But since then, Harry has not been over with them or wife Meghan Markle after battling with the Home Office to provide automatic armed police protection when he visits the U.K.
It was revealed last month Harry will get his first royal and VIP executive committee security review since stepping down as a working royal in 2020.
It is understood that while the Sussexes believe the "noises are positive", they are "not taking anything for granted" ahead of this month’s expected announcement.
The King is set to travel with Queen Camilla to the U.S. in April to meet President Donald Trump in Washington DC as part of the 250th anniversary of American independence from British rule.
Family At War
And Prince William is expected to travel to the U.S. in the summer to watch England during the soccer World Cup, but relations between the two brothers remain strained.
And a key individual who previously wanted to mend their rift, Kate Middleton, now has a different outlook on the feud.
According to sources, Kate's priorities have radically changed since her cancer journey, and that her perspective has become far more "spiritual" and that she believes "life's too short" to get stressed out about the Sussexes.”
For his part, Harry has alleged in his memoir Spare that relations with his brother and sister-in-law began breaking down before he left the U.K., and lobbed several bombshells at his family members publicly.
He claimed that tension was brewing between him, Meghan, William and Kate, even before the couple's 2018 wedding.
However, he spoke highly of Kate in many ways, writing that he found her to be "carefree, sweet, kind" and dubbing her "the sister I never had and always wanted".
But infamously, a misguided comment from Meghan about "baby brain" to Kate left the future Queen deeply offended.
Harry wrote that Kate didn't believe she was close enough with Meghan for his wife to make that kind of comment about her hormones, and relations began to sour. He also said he believed Kate to be "on edge" at the prospect of having to "compete" with Meghan.