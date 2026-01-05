Prince Harry 'Desperately Urging' King Charles to End Four-Year Wait to See Grandchildren and Visit California Home During his U.S. Trip in April

Charles has not seen his two grandchildren Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, for nearly four years and Harry is keen for his father to strike up a bond with the pair.

A source said: "Harry has made it clear that he would love his dad to come and visit him and the family.

"He knows that they are strained, but he has mentioned several times a hope that his father can have a relationship with his grandchildren."

Charles revealed before Christmas his health has now improved, which has boosted hopes of a reunion.

He last saw Harry in September — the first time in 19 months — and his son had expressed a desire to meet again.