EXCLUSIVE: Exiled Prince Harry Mocked for Using 'One Cynical Ploy' to Win Back Affections of King Charles
May 22 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is facing fresh ridicule from royal insiders who told RadarOnline.com his increasingly vocal interventions on British issues amount to a calculated attempt to rebuild his standing with King Charles and reclaim relevance in the UK after years of estrangement from the monarchy.
Harry, 41, infamously stepped back from royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, in 2020 before relocating to Montecito, California.
Prince Harry 'Attempting to Reinvent Himself'
Since then, the duke has launched high-profile media ventures, published his memoir Spare, and repeatedly slammed royal life.
But in recent months, he has increasingly reinserted himself into British public debate through speeches, articles, and appearances linked to Ukraine, antisemitism, environmentalism, and veterans’ causes.
According to insiders, Harry’s aides have also quietly reopened channels of communication with Buckingham Palace following a private meeting between representatives from both camps last year.
One royal source told us: "There is a growing feeling in Palace circles that Harry is attempting to reinvent himself as a serious global humanitarian figure rather than a celebrity prince living in California. Critics see it as a very deliberate, and quite cynical, strategy designed to remind the British public – and his father – that he still carries influence and emotional ties to the UK despite everything that has happened."
Another insider added: "Some people around the King view this as one sly ploy after another. Every one of Harry's carefully timed articles, speeches, or interventions is seen by critics as part of a wider campaign to soften his image in Britain and edge himself back into public life without formally returning to royal duties."
The renewed scrutiny comes as Harry and Charles, 77, have appeared increasingly aligned on several public issues.
Both recently spoke out in support of Britain’s Jewish community following attacks in London, while Harry's comments on Ukraine earlier this year echoed themes later raised by his monarch father during his recent state visit to the United States.
Harry also joined Prince William, 44, in publicly honoring David Attenborough on his 100th birthday and praising his environmental campaigning.
Father and Son Share Activist Traits
Royal aides say the overlap reflects the influence Charles had on Harry during his upbringing, particularly around humanitarian and environmental causes.
One said, "At their core, Harry and Charles are actually very similar personalities. Both are emotional, deeply passionate about causes, and willing to speak publicly about issues they believe matter, even if it attracts criticism. There is a belief among people close to the family that Harry inherited a lot of his father’s instinct for activism and public advocacy."
Unlike William, who has largely maintained the monarchy's traditional restraint, Harry has increasingly embraced direct public commentary since leaving royal life behind.
Sources close to the duke insist he no longer believes he should remain silent on political or social issues simply because of royal convention.
Security Row Deadlocks July UK Return
One insider added: "Harry sees himself operating on a global stage now through charity work, mental health advocacy and veterans’ projects, but emotionally he still feels connected to Britain. He served in the British Army and still views the UK as part of his identity, regardless of where he lives now."
Relations between Harry and the wider Royal Family nevertheless remain hugely strained.
The duke is expected to return to Britain in July ahead of preparations for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, although insiders say no formal reunion with Charles is currently planned.
Tensions also continue over security arrangements.
Harry remains locked in a dispute with the Home Office over police protection for himself, Meghan, and their kids Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four – arguing his family cannot safely visit Britain without state-backed security.
A palace insider said, "There are still figures within royal circles who question Harry’s motives whenever he intervenes publicly on British affairs. From their perspective, every major statement keeps his international profile alive while reinforcing the Sussex brand and commercially and politically."