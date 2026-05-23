EXCLUSIVE: Exiled Prince Harry Mocked for Using 'One Cynical Ploy' to Win Back Affections of King Charles

Since then, the duke has launched high-profile media ventures, published his memoir Spare, and repeatedly slammed royal life.

But in recent months, he has increasingly reinserted himself into British public debate through speeches, articles, and appearances linked to Ukraine, antisemitism, environmentalism, and veterans’ causes.

According to insiders, Harry’s aides have also quietly reopened channels of communication with Buckingham Palace following a private meeting between representatives from both camps last year.

One royal source told us: "There is a growing feeling in Palace circles that Harry is attempting to reinvent himself as a serious global humanitarian figure rather than a celebrity prince living in California. Critics see it as a very deliberate, and quite cynical, strategy designed to remind the British public – and his father – that he still carries influence and emotional ties to the UK despite everything that has happened."