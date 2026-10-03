EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Broke King Charles' Strict Rule at Andrew Windsor's New Home

Harry, 42, revealed in his memoir Spare how he used the royal family's private Norfolk estate, where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor , 66, now lives, while training as a Forward Air Controller in 2007.

Prince Harry once broke the strict no-fly rule protecting King Charles ' Sandringham estate – sending fighter jets roaring above neighboring homes during his military training, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

His exercises involved directing military aircraft, including Typhoon fighter jets, despite restrictions on flights around Sandringham.

Harry wrote: "He found me in the marshes, on a quad bike, talking to a Typhoon some miles off. While I waited for the Typhoon to appear in the sky overhead, we had a quick chat."

Charles, now 77, had traveled to see his younger son training after spotting one of the jets carrying out low passes along the seawall.

Harry said his father was impressed by the work rather than furious about the extraordinary disturbance.

"He said he could see how good I was getting at this new job," Harry recalled. "Above all, he could see how hard I was working at it, and that delighted him."