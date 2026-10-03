EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen Pals 'Fear Leah Remini Will Shake Up Housewives'

"The fear is Bethenny 2.0," a source said. "When you're genuinely friends with Andy, everyone notices. His pals get more protection, better edits and more opportunities. Whether anyone wants to admit it or not, that perception exists."

While network sources insist there's no truth to the rumor, the insider said: "Housewives understand the game. You fight with each other, you fight with producers, but Andy is the one person nobody wants as an enemy. So when his actual friend walks into the cast, the power dynamic changes immediately."