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EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen Pals 'Fear Leah Remini Will Shake Up Housewives'

Andy Cohen's pals fear Leah Remini could shake up 'Housewives' and bring major changes to the franchise.
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen's pals fear Leah Remini could shake up 'Housewives' and bring major changes to the franchise.

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Oct. 3 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen's friendship with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Leah Remini has concerned cast members worried that the outspoken actress may get preferential treatment, like onetime RHONY regular Bethenny Frankel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Insiders Fear Friendship Could Shift Power

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Bethenny Frankel was cited by a source amid concerns over Leah Remini's friendship with Andy Cohen.
Source: MEGA

Bethenny Frankel was cited by a source amid concerns over Leah Remini's friendship with Andy Cohen.

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"The fear is Bethenny 2.0," a source said. "When you're genuinely friends with Andy, everyone notices. His pals get more protection, better edits and more opportunities. Whether anyone wants to admit it or not, that perception exists."

While network sources insist there's no truth to the rumor, the insider said: "Housewives understand the game. You fight with each other, you fight with producers, but Andy is the one person nobody wants as an enemy. So when his actual friend walks into the cast, the power dynamic changes immediately."

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Network sources insist there is no truth to claims that Remini may receive preferential treatment.
Source: MEGA

Network sources insist there is no truth to claims that Remini may receive preferential treatment.

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Despite pals being concerned, the host addressed the casting news on his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live, admitting Leah and Tracy joining RHOBH had been years in the making.

"It's really great. You know, we've been dancing around both of them for years," Cohen said in a clip shared on Instagram.

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