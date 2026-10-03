Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Liza Minnelli
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Dudley Moore's 'Arthur' Secrets Revealed Decades Later

Dudley Moore's 'Arthur' secrets are revealed decades later, shedding new light on the beloved film.
Source: MEGA

Dudley Moore's 'Arthur' secrets are revealed decades later, shedding new light on the beloved film.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 3 2026, Published 8:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Forty-five years ago, Dudley Moore raised a martini glass, unleashed that unmistakable cackle and turned a spoiled, perpetually pickled millionaire into one of the most lovable comedy characters of the 1980s, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Released July 17, 1981, Arthur stars Moore as Arthur Bach, a fabulously wealthy New York playboy whose days revolve around booze, women and spending his family fortune. But his free ride is threatened when his father demands he marry Susan Johnson, played by Jill Eikenberry, or forfeit a whopping $750million inheritance.

Article continues below advertisement

Dudley Moore Wasn't First Choice to Play Arthur

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Dudley Moore plays a wealthy playboy risking his inheritance for love in 'Arthur.'
Source: MEGA

Dudley Moore plays a wealthy playboy risking his inheritance for love in 'Arthur.'

Article continues below advertisement

Arthur reluctantly agrees – until he meets feisty, working-class Linda Marolla, played by Liza Minnelli, after spotting her shoplifting a necktie at Bergdorf Goodman. He falls hopelessly in love, leaving him to choose between the woman of his dreams and the fortune that has allowed him to avoid growing up.

Watching over the man-child is his acid-tongued English butler Hobson, played by legendary stage actor John Gielgud, who dispenses affection and devastating put-downs in equal measure.

Remarkably, Arthur was writer Steve Gordon's directing debut – and his last movie. Gordon died of a heart attack in 1982 at just 44. He recalled that virtually everyone had rejected his screenplay and Paramount initially resisted casting Moore, prompting the project to move to Orion Pictures.

Gordon originally imagined Arthur as an all-American type, even considering the likes of Chevy Chase and Ryan O'Neal.

Article continues below advertisement

Hollywood Stars Were Considered Before Moore Landed 'Arthur'

Article continues below advertisement
Al Pacino was among the actors reportedly considered for 'Arthur.'
Source: MEGA

Al Pacino was among the actors reportedly considered for 'Arthur.'

Article continues below advertisement

Other actors reportedly considered for Arthur included Al Pacino, Jack Nicholson, John Travolta, James Caan and John Belushi. Moore was even initially expected to perform with an American accent before winning the battle to use his natural British voice.

Gielgud was another unlikely choice. The distinguished Shakespearean actor reportedly turned down the role of Hobson repeatedly before the paycheck finally persuaded him.

Even better, producer Charles Joffe later said Gielgud sometimes didn't understand why his lines were funny and would ask Moore and Minnelli whether the joke he'd just delivered was actually amusing.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Valerie Bertinelli reveals tensions behind the scenes of the hit sitcom that made her a household name.

EXCLUSIVE: Valerie Bertinelli Reveals Tensions Behind Hit Sitcom

Photo of Pete Hegseth

EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth's New Religion Office Faces Investigation — as Pentagon Ordered to Reveal Records on Funding and 'Spiritual Fitness'

Article continues below advertisement
Liza Minnelli accidentally boarded a real bus instead of a prop during filming.
Source: MEGA

Liza Minnelli accidentally boarded a real bus instead of a prop during filming.

The shoot produced laughs of its own. While filming outside Bergdorf Goodman, Minnelli was supposed to board a prop bus – but accidentally hopped aboard a real one and was carried halfway down the block before realizing the crew was laughing behind her.

The comedy earned four Oscar nominations. Moore was nominated for Best Actor and Gordon for his screenplay, while Gielgud won Best Supporting Actor. Christopher Cross' irresistible "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)," written with Burt Bacharach, Carole Bayer Sager and Minnelli's ex Peter Allen, won Best Original Song.

After a modest $2.7million opening weekend, Arthur became a word-of-mouth smash, ultimately hauling in around $95.5million domestically against an estimated $7million budget. It finished among 1981's biggest hits.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.