EXCLUSIVE: Dudley Moore's 'Arthur' Secrets Revealed Decades Later

Arthur reluctantly agrees – until he meets feisty, working-class Linda Marolla, played by Liza Minnelli, after spotting her shoplifting a necktie at Bergdorf Goodman. He falls hopelessly in love, leaving him to choose between the woman of his dreams and the fortune that has allowed him to avoid growing up.

Watching over the man-child is his acid-tongued English butler Hobson, played by legendary stage actor John Gielgud, who dispenses affection and devastating put-downs in equal measure.

Remarkably, Arthur was writer Steve Gordon's directing debut – and his last movie. Gordon died of a heart attack in 1982 at just 44. He recalled that virtually everyone had rejected his screenplay and Paramount initially resisted casting Moore, prompting the project to move to Orion Pictures.

Gordon originally imagined Arthur as an all-American type, even considering the likes of Chevy Chase and Ryan O'Neal.