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EXCLUSIVE: Valerie Bertinelli Reveals Tensions Behind Hit Sitcom

Valerie Bertinelli reveals tensions behind the scenes of the hit sitcom that made her a household name.
Source: MEGA

Valerie Bertinelli reveals tensions behind the scenes of the hit sitcom that made her a household name.

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Oct. 3 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Valerie Bertinelli was only 14 when she shot to fame on One Day at a Time – but now admits things could be brutal behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The now 66-year-old television icon said she not only battled jealousy of her costar Mackenzie Phillips, she also suffered a crippling fear of the show's legendary producer Norman Lear.

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Bertinelli and Phillips Admit They Were 'Jealous' of Each Other

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Mackenzie Phillips and Valerie Bertinelli admitted they were jealous of each other while filming 'One Day at a Time.'
Source: PF1 / WENN / MEGA

Mackenzie Phillips and Valerie Bertinelli admitted they were jealous of each other while filming 'One Day at a Time.'

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"I was so jealous of you," Bertinelli recently confessed to Mackenzie, also 66, on an episode of her podcast. "You had the perfect body. You were like this gorgeous, tall string bean, and all the clothes fit you perfectly, and my hips kept getting bigger and bigger."

Bertinelli, who went on to star on several successful shows, including Hot in Cleveland and Touched by an Angel, and married the late rock god Eddie Van Halen, admitted the two teen stars often didn't get along on the sitcom, which ran from 1975 to 1984.

"I hate that people compare themselves to others because I was one of them that did that," she said, taking the blame for the tension between them.

The admission led Mackenzie to admit: "I was so jealous of you. Perfect skin, perfect hair."

The TV sisters also agreed they were fortunate to have been mentored by Lear – but Bertinelli also confessed to being intimidated by the All in the Family creator's power and was always "afraid of him" as she struggled to find her footing in Hollywood.

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Bertinelli and Phillips Admit to Doing Drugs on Set

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Norman Lear's influence left Bertinelli feeling intimidated as she learned to act on the sitcom.
Source: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Norman Lear's influence left Bertinelli feeling intimidated as she learned to act on the sitcom.

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As a teen actress, the pressure was enormous. Every mistake or missed cue seemed capable of drawing Lear's ire.

"I was too embarrassed because I wasn't an actor. I was just learning how to do this," Bertinelli admitted.

The child stars also managed to get in trouble on the show, with Mackenzie confessing the pair would do drugs together on the set.

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Getting Caught Using Drugs Was a 'Blessing'

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Eddie Van Halen later married Bertinelli after her early rise to television fame.
Source: ©2001 RAMEY PHOTO AGENCY (310)82 / MA / MEGA

Eddie Van Halen later married Bertinelli after her early rise to television fame.

"During lunch break, Valerie and I would drive to my house, get in the pool, drink wine, and snort coke. And you know, so we would do coke together in the dressing room and stuff," Mackenzie confessed earlier this year while explaining why she was let go from the show in 1983. "And thank God I got caught, you know?"

"And I wanted to be like you," said Bertinelli. "It's so silly. Just be yourself. You finally get that at this age."

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