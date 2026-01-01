Your tip
RadarOnline
Prince Harry
EXCLUSIVE: Tensions Behind 'Increasingly Likely' Prince Harry 2026 Royal Reunion Revealed

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Private tensions have surfaced as a 2026 Prince Harry royal reunion has grown to happen in the new year.

Jan. 1 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Prince Harry is edging closer to a royal reconciliation, but sources tell RadarOnline.com the prospect of his return is causing friction within the family – particularly between Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, and King Charles, 77, met in person in September for the first time in 19 months at Clarence House in London.

A Measured Thaw

Photo of King Charles and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry and Charles shared a private 54-minute reunion at Clarence House.

Their private tea, lasting around 54 minutes, marked the start of a gradual thaw in relations after five years of estrangement.

Harry gifted his father a framed photograph, which did not feature him and his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, but was likely of their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

Insiders now said the meeting is part of a broader effort to normalize contact between Harry and his family over the coming year, ahead of any public displays of unity.

A source told us: "It's well known that tensions remain high between William and Charles, and this is one of the key points of contention. The King has taken a long time to ease his stance towards Harry, but he now shares Princess Kate's view that life is too short to hold grudges.

"Despite everything that has happened over the years, Harry is still his son, and he believes he should be treated with respect. Charles is not suggesting Harry should return to royal duties, but he sees no reason for him to be completely excluded.

"He has also made it clear that he looks forward to spending more time with his son, grandchildren, and even his daughter-in-law in the near future."

Friction at Adelaide Cottage

Split photos Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Kate kept contact with Harry while William urged distance.

Yet the growing rapprochement is reportedly testing William, 43, and Kate, also 43.

A palace aide said: "William was shocked his father is planning to welcome Harry back in this way, almost like a prodigal son. What frustrates him most is that Kate has been so determined to support Harry's return.

"William made it very clear from the start that he did not agree, and he has been uncomfortable with the ongoing contact between Kate and Harry and her support for him returning to the family.

"Even now, despite his strong objections, Charles also seems to be disregarding his views. That hasn't stopped William from expressing his feelings to Kate, urging her to support him on this and to keep her distance from Harry when he next visits. It puts her in a difficult position because all she wants is harmony."

The Weight of the Crown

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Charles said life was too short to keep holding grudges.

The tension comes amid other pressures for William, who is balancing a packed royal calendar with forward-planning meetings for 2026, and preparing to take the throne from his cancer-hit father Charles.

"All of these tensions are creating a rift between William, his father, and his wife, and for William, it is becoming unbearable," a source added.

The wider rift between the Sussexes and the royal family traces back to 2020, when Harry and Meghan stepped back as working royals.

Public interviews, documentaries, and Harry's memoir, Spare, have done little to repair relations.

But insiders say Kate's unwavering support of Harry — whom she has described as "the brother she never had" — has been central to Charles' willingness to open lines of communication.

A Cautious Path Forward

Split photos Prince William and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

William worried Harry’s return would reopen old wounds.

A source said: "As the royal family navigates these delicate dynamics, the September reunion is being interpreted as a cautious but meaningful first step toward rebuilding fractured ties, with more private meetings expected in the months ahead, despite the huge tensions it is causing behind the scenes, between William, his father and his wife."

