EXCLUSIVE: Tensions Behind 'Increasingly Likely' Prince Harry 2026 Royal Reunion Revealed

Their private tea, lasting around 54 minutes, marked the start of a gradual thaw in relations after five years of estrangement.

Harry gifted his father a framed photograph, which did not feature him and his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, but was likely of their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

Insiders now said the meeting is part of a broader effort to normalize contact between Harry and his family over the coming year, ahead of any public displays of unity.

A source told us: "It's well known that tensions remain high between William and Charles, and this is one of the key points of contention. The King has taken a long time to ease his stance towards Harry, but he now shares Princess Kate's view that life is too short to hold grudges.

"Despite everything that has happened over the years, Harry is still his son, and he believes he should be treated with respect. Charles is not suggesting Harry should return to royal duties, but he sees no reason for him to be completely excluded.

"He has also made it clear that he looks forward to spending more time with his son, grandchildren, and even his daughter-in-law in the near future."