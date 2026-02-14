EXCLUSIVE: Shamed Ex-Prince Andrew 'Plotting to Use James Bond-Style Title' if He Flees to Middle East to Escape Ever-Growing Epstein Scandal
Feb. 14 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor is said to be considering adopting a new identity abroad – using his naval rank "Commander" rather than "Mr" – as speculation grows the former prince could relocate to the Middle East amid renewed scrutiny of his links to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 65‑year‑old former Duke of York was stripped of all royal and military titles late last year and has since been forced to vacate his long‑standing home at Royal Lodge, Windsor, for a smaller property on King Charles' Sandringham estate.
The James Bond Move
Senior royal sources say advisers have discussed "overseas options" for the disgraced royal, including temporary residence in Bahrain or Saudi Arabia, where he retains longstanding contacts through his former trade envoy work. One source close to the palace claimed Andrew views a move abroad as a potential "reset in his life" and may choose to style himself as "Commander Mountbatten‑Windsor."
A palace aide said, "The whole 'Commander' thing amuses some and worries others. Andrew is well aware of the James Bond comparisons – and he leans into them. There's something about that title that makes him feel legitimate again, as if it's proof he's still someone of standing rather than a man in exile.
"In Andrew's mind, 'Commander Mountbatten‑Windsor' sounds authoritative, respectable – the kind of name that travels well if he sets up in the Gulf. He genuinely believes that in places where status matters, a formal title will command the respect he's lost at home."
Why His Decision Can Backfire
James Bond was a Commander in the Royal Naval Reserve, with the rank established in Ian Fleming's original novels and maintained across most films in the spy franchise. The speculation about Andrew's title status comes amid fierce speculation the shamed royal exile is set to flee Britain for the Middle East to escape the mounting Epstein scandal.
Following the Defence Council's formal ruling in 2025, Andrew was confirmed to have reverted to his substantive naval rank of Commander (Retired) – the same position he held when leaving the Royal Navy in 2001. A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said at the time: "Following formal consideration, the Defence Council has agreed the immediate reversion from the rank of Vice Admiral to the rank of Commander (Retired) Royal Navy, the rank held on retirement from Regular Royal Naval Service by Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor.
"This decision aligns with such processes as removing other styles and titles. Officials have privately expressed unease at Andrew's apparent wish to reinvent himself overseas.
A senior defense source told us: "From a security and reputational standpoint, the whole idea is fraught with risk. Parading around as 'Commander Mountbatten‑Windsor' in a region where optics matter just as much as protocol could backfire spectacularly. It would look like he's clinging to borrowed grandeur at a time when the world expects humility. The Epstein scandal still casts a long shadow – you can strip off the titles or rebrand yourself with new ones, but the headlines and the questions follow wherever he goes."
'That's What Really Upsets People'
Locals near Sandringham, where Andrew is expected to remain until his new residence, Marsh Farm, is renovated, have voiced frustration over the arrangement.
One resident raged: "It's frankly appalling. People here are used to living quietly alongside members of the Royal Family, and there's a mutual respect that keeps things peaceful. But Andrew is different – his reputation brings chaos with it. With the greatest respect to the King and the wider family, having him here feels wrong. It's going to drag unwanted attention into a place that's always been calm and dignified, and that's what really upsets people."
Another local vented: "Most of us are just baffled he's been placed here of all places, when there are far more discreet homes on the Crown Estate."It feels like we're being punished for someone else's scandal. Once he moves in, there'll be cameras, journalists, gawkers – all the things this village has never had to deal with. We've always valued our privacy and peace, and the idea of living under a media spotlight because of him makes people uneasy."
A royal household insider insisted any relocation discussions about Andrew moving abroad remain at a "very" early stage."
They added: "At the heart of it, this is about control. Andrew's trying to reclaim some sense of identity after losing nearly everything that once defined him. Using an old naval title in the Middle East would give him the illusion of stability, of authority – something tangible when the rest of his public standing has evaporated.
"But titles are cosmetic. You can tinker with how you're addressed, yet reputation is a different beast altogether. That doesn't get rewritten with a new business card, and he will become a laughing stock back home if he starts using Commander in some Saudi palace room he's been given."