James Bond was a Commander in the Royal Naval Reserve, with the rank established in Ian Fleming's original novels and maintained across most films in the spy franchise. The speculation about Andrew's title status comes amid fierce speculation the shamed royal exile is set to flee Britain for the Middle East to escape the mounting Epstein scandal.

Following the Defence Council's formal ruling in 2025, Andrew was confirmed to have reverted to his substantive naval rank of Commander (Retired) – the same position he held when leaving the Royal Navy in 2001. A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said at the time: "Following formal consideration, the Defence Council has agreed the immediate reversion from the rank of Vice Admiral to the rank of Commander (Retired) Royal Navy, the rank held on retirement from Regular Royal Naval Service by Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor.

"This decision aligns with such processes as removing other styles and titles. Officials have privately expressed unease at Andrew's apparent wish to reinvent himself overseas.

A senior defense source told us: "From a security and reputational standpoint, the whole idea is fraught with risk. Parading around as 'Commander Mountbatten‑Windsor' in a region where optics matter just as much as protocol could backfire spectacularly. It would look like he's clinging to borrowed grandeur at a time when the world expects humility. The Epstein scandal still casts a long shadow – you can strip off the titles or rebrand yourself with new ones, but the headlines and the questions follow wherever he goes."