Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's Slipperiest Deal Yet — Ex-Royal Plotted to Launch $6Million China Oil With China Alongside Pedo Pal Jeffrey Epstein

Split photos of Andrew Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor has been facing fresh fury after files revealed a secret China deal with Epstein.

Feb. 7 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor's close bond with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was literally slimy.

Our trawl of the three million pages of evidence held on s-- abuser Epstein by the U.S. Department of Justice has revealed the disgraced ex-Duke of York, 65, plotted ways to dodge investment rules with Epstein when the then-prince was Britain's trade envoy.

Article continues below advertisement

Alleged Schemes Involving Russian Billionaires and Nigerian Oil

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Split photos of Andrew Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew exchanged emails with Jeffrey Epstein about investment rules.

Article continues below advertisement

The creeps discussed how to get around rules barring Andrew as Britain's special representative from making personal investments, emails contained in the mass of documents – which we have now forensically dissected – suggest.

Potential mega-money schemes for Andrew's desperate, debt-ridden ex Sarah Ferguson, now 66, were also a regular topic of discussion between the pair.

One email buried in the newly released DoJ document dump even suggests the a "Russian billionaire' called Vladimir would "finance everything."

And in another slippery note Andrew suggested selling Nigerian oil to China. The files reveal his ex-wife could have made about $6million in the deal.

One of Epstein's advisers, a banker named David Stern, called the talks "fishy." He named the Russian in question not as Vladimir Putin but as Vladimir Zemtsov.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Consulted Epstein on Royal Investment Rules

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew discussed ways to bypass financial restrictions.

Article continues below advertisement

In May 2010, while s-- trafficking pedophile Epstein was under house arrest, Andrew emailed him about investment rules.

The then-royal appears to have been seeking to confirm "as long as I delegate any responsibility to invest" then there would be "no problems."

The latest revelations from the Epstein Files comes after RadarOnline.com revealed Andrew is facing renewed peril as Scotland Yard opens a sweeping criminal investigation into allegations Jeffrey Epstein acted as a conduit for leaked British government intelligence.

It is a probe that sources told us could widen to scrutinize the disgraced ex-duke's own conduct and contacts.

Article continues below advertisement

Met Police Launch Criminal Probe Into Peter Mandelson

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Emails revealed plans to support Sarah Ferguson through business deals

Article continues below advertisement

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed detectives have launched a full criminal investigation into claims that Lord Peter Mandelson leaked sensitive government information to Epstein, the convicted s-- offender who died in a New York jail in 2019 aged 66 from an apparent suicide.

Officers will examine whether Mandelson committed misconduct in public office – an offense carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment – as they assess the tranche of U.S. Department of Justice documents that have reignited allegations Epstein functioned as a foreign intelligence asset.

The investigation has already triggered major political fallout.

Lord Mandelson resigned from the House of Lords after Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned he would be removed for "letting his country down."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of King Charles and Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Epstein File Dump 'Could Lead King Charles to AXE U.S. Visit' as They Pile Scrutiny Back on Trump and His Shamed Brother Andrew

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Grim Future That Lies Ahead for Andrew Windsor as He Heads Toward 66th Birthday This Month

Article continues below advertisement

Investigation Scrutinizes Epstein's Access to British State

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Split photos of Andrew Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Detectives examined possible misconduct by Peter Mandelson.

The Cabinet Office has passed its initial assessment of the U.S. Epstein Files release to police, while members of the U.K. Parliament prepare a parliamentary vote to force the release of vetting documents linked to 72-year-old Mandelson's controversial appointment as U.S. ambassador last year.

Commander Ella Marriott of the Metropolitan Police said: "I can confirm that the Metropolitan Police has now launched an investigation into a 72-year-old man, a former government minister, for misconduct in public office offences."

Sources familiar with the inquiry said detectives expect to interview multiple political figures and are assessing whether Epstein's relationships with senior British officials exposed national security vulnerabilities.

A source said: "His long-documented association means he cannot be sidelined as peripheral. If the inquiry continues to widen, the likelihood that he will be formally approached or questioned becomes increasingly hard to dismiss."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.