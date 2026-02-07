EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's Slipperiest Deal Yet — Ex-Royal Plotted to Launch $6Million China Oil With China Alongside Pedo Pal Jeffrey Epstein

The creeps discussed how to get around rules barring Andrew as Britain's special representative from making personal investments, emails contained in the mass of documents – which we have now forensically dissected – suggest.

Potential mega-money schemes for Andrew's desperate, debt-ridden ex Sarah Ferguson, now 66, were also a regular topic of discussion between the pair.

One email buried in the newly released DoJ document dump even suggests the a "Russian billionaire' called Vladimir would "finance everything."

And in another slippery note Andrew suggested selling Nigerian oil to China. The files reveal his ex-wife could have made about $6million in the deal.

One of Epstein's advisers, a banker named David Stern, called the talks "fishy." He named the Russian in question not as Vladimir Putin but as Vladimir Zemtsov.