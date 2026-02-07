EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's Slipperiest Deal Yet — Ex-Royal Plotted to Launch $6Million China Oil With China Alongside Pedo Pal Jeffrey Epstein
Feb. 7 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor's close bond with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was literally slimy.
Our trawl of the three million pages of evidence held on s-- abuser Epstein by the U.S. Department of Justice has revealed the disgraced ex-Duke of York, 65, plotted ways to dodge investment rules with Epstein when the then-prince was Britain's trade envoy.
Alleged Schemes Involving Russian Billionaires and Nigerian Oil
The creeps discussed how to get around rules barring Andrew as Britain's special representative from making personal investments, emails contained in the mass of documents – which we have now forensically dissected – suggest.
Potential mega-money schemes for Andrew's desperate, debt-ridden ex Sarah Ferguson, now 66, were also a regular topic of discussion between the pair.
One email buried in the newly released DoJ document dump even suggests the a "Russian billionaire' called Vladimir would "finance everything."
And in another slippery note Andrew suggested selling Nigerian oil to China. The files reveal his ex-wife could have made about $6million in the deal.
One of Epstein's advisers, a banker named David Stern, called the talks "fishy." He named the Russian in question not as Vladimir Putin but as Vladimir Zemtsov.
Andrew Consulted Epstein on Royal Investment Rules
In May 2010, while s-- trafficking pedophile Epstein was under house arrest, Andrew emailed him about investment rules.
The then-royal appears to have been seeking to confirm "as long as I delegate any responsibility to invest" then there would be "no problems."
The latest revelations from the Epstein Files comes after RadarOnline.com revealed Andrew is facing renewed peril as Scotland Yard opens a sweeping criminal investigation into allegations Jeffrey Epstein acted as a conduit for leaked British government intelligence.
It is a probe that sources told us could widen to scrutinize the disgraced ex-duke's own conduct and contacts.
Met Police Launch Criminal Probe Into Peter Mandelson
The Metropolitan Police have confirmed detectives have launched a full criminal investigation into claims that Lord Peter Mandelson leaked sensitive government information to Epstein, the convicted s-- offender who died in a New York jail in 2019 aged 66 from an apparent suicide.
Officers will examine whether Mandelson committed misconduct in public office – an offense carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment – as they assess the tranche of U.S. Department of Justice documents that have reignited allegations Epstein functioned as a foreign intelligence asset.
The investigation has already triggered major political fallout.
Lord Mandelson resigned from the House of Lords after Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned he would be removed for "letting his country down."
Investigation Scrutinizes Epstein's Access to British State
The Cabinet Office has passed its initial assessment of the U.S. Epstein Files release to police, while members of the U.K. Parliament prepare a parliamentary vote to force the release of vetting documents linked to 72-year-old Mandelson's controversial appointment as U.S. ambassador last year.
Commander Ella Marriott of the Metropolitan Police said: "I can confirm that the Metropolitan Police has now launched an investigation into a 72-year-old man, a former government minister, for misconduct in public office offences."
Sources familiar with the inquiry said detectives expect to interview multiple political figures and are assessing whether Epstein's relationships with senior British officials exposed national security vulnerabilities.
A source said: "His long-documented association means he cannot be sidelined as peripheral. If the inquiry continues to widen, the likelihood that he will be formally approached or questioned becomes increasingly hard to dismiss."