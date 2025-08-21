EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family 'Quaking in Fear' as Prince Andrew Biographer Declares He’s ‘Amazed' Prince Andrew's 'Jeffrey Epstein Sex Tape Stash' Hasn't 'Been Leaked Online'
Prince Andrew is at the center of fresh scrutiny after his biographer expressed astonishment alleged sex tapes involving the former royal have not surfaced online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The claim emerged in a Channel 5 documentary, Andrew & Fergie: The Duke and Duchess of Excess, which has aired in the U.K. and examines Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's lavish spending, opaque income streams, and controversial connections – including the Duke's friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Fears Of Possible Tapes
The documentary coincides with the release of Andrew Lownie's explosive new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.
Lownie, 58, who appeared in the program, described the couple as "greedy" and admitted despite attempts to find positive commentary about Andrew, 99 percent of sources offered none.
Channel 5's special explored the former duke's financial dealings and the complex web surrounding Epstein, sparking renewed debate about the royal family's internal anxieties.
"I think one of the most worrying things I discovered was the amount of kompromat there must be on Andrew," Lownie declared.
He added: "We know that Jeffrey Epstein had filmed people in his home." Lownie also suggested compromising material may have been sold to intelligence services, including Mossad, Libyan authorities and possibly Russian operatives.
"There is material from my sources talking about kompromat in China, in Libya, in the Middle East, and elsewhere," he said.
"So I mean, there must be an awful lot of sex tapes running around, and I'm just amazed that they haven't hit the Internet."
The claim has circulated previously, but there is no public proof that any tapes exist.
Andrew has never commented on the allegations.
Royal correspondent Richard Eden also weighed in on the impact of the revelations.
"Who knows what could come out? I think the Royal Family still lives in fear, frankly, of what could come out," he said in a newspaper article.
His remarks underscore ongoing concerns among senior royals, despite Andrew stepping back from public duties in 2019 following his infamous Newsnight interview about his friendship with sex trafficker Epstein, and relinquishing the use of His Royal Highness.
Although no longer a working royal, Andrew has maintained a strong presence at recent family events.
He joined King Charles, 76, and other senior royals at the traditional Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel, Windsor, earlier this year, highlighting his continued connection to the monarchy.
The documentary also revisited Andrew's personal eccentricities, including a longstanding and bizarre fascination with teddy bears.
In 2022, it was reported he maintained a collection of 50 to 60 bears, some of which prompted extreme reactions if staff did not arrange them to his exact specifications.
Speaking in the ITV documentary Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, former royal protection officer Paul Page said: "The Duke would scream and shout if his staff didn't place them in a certain way at Buckingham Palace."
A source said: "That anecdote, coupled with Lownie's allegations, paints a portrait of a former royal still commanding attention for both his private quirks and his controversial associations.
The Channel 5 documentary and Lownie's book reinforce the idea Andrew's legacy will remain one of the most controversial in royal history.
"Disturbing questions still surround his ties to Epstein and they need answered once and for all for the sake of the survival and longevity of the monarchy."