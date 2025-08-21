EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family 'Quaking in Fear' as Prince Andrew Biographer Declares He’s ‘Amazed' Prince Andrew's 'Jeffrey Epstein Sex Tape Stash' Hasn't 'Been Leaked Online'

The documentary coincides with the release of Andrew Lownie's explosive new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Lownie, 58, who appeared in the program, described the couple as "greedy" and admitted despite attempts to find positive commentary about Andrew, 99 percent of sources offered none.

Channel 5's special explored the former duke's financial dealings and the complex web surrounding Epstein, sparking renewed debate about the royal family's internal anxieties.

"I think one of the most worrying things I discovered was the amount of kompromat there must be on Andrew," Lownie declared.

He added: "We know that Jeffrey Epstein had filmed people in his home." Lownie also suggested compromising material may have been sold to intelligence services, including Mossad, Libyan authorities and possibly Russian operatives.