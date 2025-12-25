EXCLUSIVE: Read the Dismissive Six-Word Line Ex-Prince Andrew is 'Using to Try and Brush Off Latest Raft of Shameful Jeffrey Epstein Snaps'
Dec. 25 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is once again facing scrutiny after newly released Jeffrey Epstein files included photographs and testimony that rekindle questions about his alleged conduct – but sources tell RadarOnline.com the disgraced ex-duke is brushing off the criticism with the dismissive line: "It's just more of the same."
The latest tranche of Epstein documents was released on Friday, December 19, 2025, by the U.S. Department of Justice, comprising more than 13,000 files.
A New Wave of Evidence
The release, legally mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, includes photographs, court transcripts, and internal notes documenting the abuse network surrounding the financier.
A source close to the former royal said: "His attitude is deeply dismissive. He keeps muttering, 'It's just more of the same,' as if the repeated images and allegations no longer matter."
Another insider added: "He treats the renewed scrutiny with total dismissiveness when it is brought up in meetings with senior royals like King Charles. He doesn't think accountability should apply to him."
The Spitting Image Puppet
Among the photographs drawing attention is one showing a Spitting Image puppet modeled on Windsor propped on a sofa in Epstein's New York townhouse.
Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, currently serving a 20-year sentence, is seen in the background of the set. Documents allege Windsor used the puppet to grope victims Virginia Giuffre and Johanna Sjoberg.
Giuffre, who tragically died by suicide this year on April 25, 2025, at age 41, detailed the incident in her posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl, published in October.
She recalled: "When Andrew cupped my breast with a doll made in his image, I only giggled away.
"Sjoberg corroborated this in a 2016 deposition, stating, "Andrew put [the puppet's hands] on mine."
High-Society 'Hi-Jinks'
Additional images in the latest dump depict Windsor sprawled across the laps of five women at Sandringham while Maxwell looks on.
A friend of the former prince attempted to downplay the image, telling reporters: "We don't see what the problem is. It's just hi-jinks at a party. He's fully clothed."
Further photographs place Windsor with Epstein and Maxwell at Balmoral and in the Royal Box at Ascot in June 2000.
Despite these visual links, Windsor has consistently described Epstein as merely a "plus one," insisting the pedophile was never an official guest of the royal family.
A Shifting Royal Reality
A source familiar with the former prince's current mindset said: "Andrew is using the phrase 'It's just more of the same' to dismiss the latest revelations and the mockery surrounding them. He seems to hope the story will blow over, but the files are reopening scrutiny he had hoped was behind him."
This latest scandal follows the King's decision in October 2025 to officially strip his brother of his "Prince" title and HRH style, as well as the ongoing battle over his residence at Royal Lodge.
As the 2026 eviction deadline approaches, the "brazen" attitude attributed to Windsor appears to be his final line of defense against a public that is increasingly unwilling to move on.