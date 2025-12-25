EXCLUSIVE: Read the Dismissive Six-Word Line Ex-Prince Andrew is 'Using to Try and Brush Off Latest Raft of Shameful Jeffrey Epstein Snaps'

Andrew Windsor is once again facing scrutiny after newly released Jeffrey Epstein files included photographs and testimony that rekindle questions about his alleged conduct – but sources tell RadarOnline.com the disgraced ex-duke is brushing off the criticism with the dismissive line: "It's just more of the same."

The latest tranche of Epstein documents was released on Friday, December 19, 2025, by the U.S. Department of Justice, comprising more than 13,000 files.