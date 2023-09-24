President Joe Biden Calls LL Cool J 'Boy' and Fumbles the Rapper's Name During a Speech at the Congressional Black Caucus
President Joe Biden faced criticism after he mispronounced rapper LL Cool J's name and referred to him as "boy" during a speech at the Congressional Black Caucus on Saturday, September 23, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident occurred at the organization's 52nd Annual Legislative Conference in the nation's capital.
LL Cool J, also known by his birth name as James Todd Smith, was being honored at the conference alongside MC Lyte for their significant contributions to the music industry.
The President's accidental racial gaffe occurred while he was delivering a speech at the event.
According to the New York Post, in a moment that elicited laughter from the audience, President Biden stumbled over LL Cool J's name, saying, "LL Jay Cool J, uhhh..." before quickly correcting himself. However, the situation became more controversial when he referred to the rapper as "boy" in the same sentence.
"By the way, that boy — that man's got biceps bigger than my thighs," Biden added.
The crowd's response was mixed, with some attendees applauding while others expressed surprise and discomfort.
Ignoring the blunder, President Biden immediately shifted his attention to acknowledging MC Lyte, which was met with applause from the audience. However, the incident did not go unnoticed by RNC Research, who swiftly retweeted a clip of the gaffe on social media platform X, formally known as Twitter.
The video quickly gained attention, being shared thousands of times on the social media platform and garnering hundreds of comments.
This is not the first time President Biden has faced criticism for using the term "boy" when referring to African Americans. Earlier this year, he used the word while mentioning Maryland's first black governor, Wes Moore.
The term "boy" has historical connotations as a racial epithet when used to describe black men, making it particularly offensive in this context.
In the past, President Biden has used the term "boy" to refer to younger politicians. Still, he faced significant backlash during his campaign when he used the term to describe his ability to work with segregationist senators.
Senator Cory Booker, who was competing with Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination at the time, condemned him, stating, "You don't joke about calling black men 'boys.'"