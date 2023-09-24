President Joe Biden Calls LL Cool J 'Boy' and Fumbles the Rapper's Name During a Speech at the Congressional Black Caucus

According to the New York Post, in a moment that elicited laughter from the audience, President Biden stumbled over LL Cool J's name, saying, "LL Jay Cool J, uhhh..." before quickly correcting himself. However, the situation became more controversial when he referred to the rapper as "boy" in the same sentence.

"By the way, that boy — that man's got biceps bigger than my thighs," Biden added.

The crowd's response was mixed, with some attendees applauding while others expressed surprise and discomfort.