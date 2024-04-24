Home > Exclusives > court Exclusive Poppy Montgomery’s Landlord Demands ‘Without a Trace’ Star Be Evicted From $4 Million Beach Mansion, Using Texts as Evidence in Trial Source: MEGA Poppy slammed the homeowner in court. By: Ryan Naumann Apr. 24 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

The homeowner who sued Poppy Montgomery and her husband Shawn Sanford for eviction slammed the couple's excuses for failing to pay rent — and demanded the court give her possession of the home immediately. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Aileen Scibetta, the couple's landlord, revealed she planned to introduce text messages sent by Sanford at the upcoming trial later this week.

As we first reported, Scibetta sued Montgomery and Sanford for allegedly refusing to pay rent. She claimed they owed over $54k. Scibetta owns a 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home located in Pacific Palisades, California. She leased the pad to Montgomery and Sanford in June 2022. They agreed to pay $13k per month in rent.

In March 2024, the homeowner said she gave the couple a 3-day notice to pay the back rent or get out of the home. The couple did not leave. Instead, they fired back in court. The actress and her husband accused the landlord of refusing to make repairs to make the home habitable.

Montgomery's husband claimed he had provided Scibetta with a list of repairs and "issues that directly affect the safety, structural integrity, and the habitability of the house.” He said, “Most of the repairs listed below either have not been taken care of or flat out ignored. The issues included problems with lights not turning on, paint falling off the walls, the stove not working properly, doors rooting, and issues with smoke detectors.

In addition, the duo argued, “Defendant’s ability to work and earn income were both materially affected by a nationwide union strike and COVID-19.” In her new filing, the homeowner said she wants the court to award her possession of the pad at the upcoming trial. She said Montgomery and Sanford failed to pay the months of December 2023 and January — March 2024. She asked that she be awarded an additional $1k in legal fees and a fine for each extra day the couple stays in the home.

Regarding the couple's claims the home was inhabitable, the homeowner said, "Plaintiff contends none of the conditions Defendants’ raise by way of their Answer constitute a breach of the implied warranty of habitability or violate the Civil Code section 1940 et seq." Her lawyer added, "This implied warranty of habitability does not require that a landlord ensure that leased premises are in perfect, aesthetically pleasing condition, but it does mean that ‘bare living requirements’ must be maintained."

She slammed the COVID-19 excuse stating, "There are no laws currently in place that would protect Defendants from having to pay the rent that is now past due." The landlord also revealed she will be using text messages from Sanford as evidence in the upcoming trial. The parties are set to face off in court later this week.

As we first reported, Montgomery and her husband were ordered to pay a massive judgment to their ex-nanny in a separate lawsuit.