Pope Francis
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Holy Roller! How Pope Leo Could Rake in $33,000 a MONTH – Without Spending a Penny

holy payday pope leo rakes monthly no spending
Source: MEGA

The Pope could make a small fortune.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 9 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

It really is pennies from heaven.

Newly installed Pope Leo XIV is entitled to a massive monthly stipend that’s estimated at $33,000 – in addition to other pricey perks as the head of the Roman Catholic Church, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Even though Leo has plenty of dough at his disposal, the 69-year-old pontiff's every need will be provided for by the Vatican, which is the world's smallest independent country.

It means the leader of the globe’s 1.4 billion Catholics – who was formerly known as Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost – won't have to pay a cent for ecclesiastical clothing, accommodations, travel, food, health care or security.

Pope Leo has access to a fleet of vehicles, official residences and a generous allowance for donations for his spiritual stewardship – and gets his laundry done.

Charitable Move

holy payday pope leo rakes monthly no spending
Source: MEGA

Pope Francis famously declined a salary and lived far from luxury.

Despite being technically entitled to the loot, the Pope has declined to take the wage – just like his predecessor.

But he still lives in total luxury.

He will also oversee a vast financial empire that includes Peter's Pence – an annual collection from Catholics around the world that generates over $25 million annually for support of the pope's mission and charitable works.

Chicago-born Leo's predecessor, Pope Francis – who was known for his humble lifestyle – refused any personal income during his tenure from 2013 to 2025.

Francis also famously chose to live at the modest Domus Sanctae Marthae guesthouse on Vatican grounds – instead of the traditional papal residence in the opulent Apostolic Palace.

Pope Leo can have his wage sent to charities.

Taxing Time?

holy payday pope leo rakes monthly no spending
Source: MEGA

Leo could face U.S. taxes despite his Vatican-based income.

While the first American pope answers to a higher authority, he may still have to pony up to Uncle Sam – unless U.S. officials give him a pass on filing a tax return.

Edward A. David, an assistant professor in the department of theology and religious studies at King's College London, said: "U.S. tax law claims the right to tax all citizens on their worldwide income.

"There is no blanket exception for religious personnel nor for people who are diplomats/head of state for foreign countries such as the Vatican."

