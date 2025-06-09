EXCLUSIVE: Holy Roller! How Pope Leo Could Rake in $33,000 a MONTH – Without Spending a Penny

It really is pennies from heaven.

Newly installed Pope Leo XIV is entitled to a massive monthly stipend that’s estimated at $33,000 – in addition to other pricey perks as the head of the Roman Catholic Church, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Even though Leo has plenty of dough at his disposal, the 69-year-old pontiff's every need will be provided for by the Vatican, which is the world's smallest independent country.

It means the leader of the globe’s 1.4 billion Catholics – who was formerly known as Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost – won't have to pay a cent for ecclesiastical clothing, accommodations, travel, food, health care or security.

Pope Leo has access to a fleet of vehicles, official residences and a generous allowance for donations for his spiritual stewardship – and gets his laundry done.