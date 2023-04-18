Social Media Star & 'Madam Of YouTube' Mother Break Cover After Bombshell $22 Million Lawsuit From Ex-'Piper Squad' Teens Over Alleged Abuse
Piper Rockelle and her mother, Tiffany Smith, who allegedly called herself the "Madame of YouTube," broke cover after a civil lawsuit sent shockwaves.
The mother-daughter duo stepped out to run a few errands on Monday. YouTube star Rockelle and stage mom Smith were seen getting into a custom-edition Jeep, covered in bright decals and emblazoned with a matching sticker in the same font as Rockelle's Youtube page logo.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that Smith is facing allegations from nearly a dozen teens, part of the "Piper Squad," who say she emotionally and physically abused them.
In the photos published by Daily Mail, Rockelle, 15, was wearing a white "I heart Hawaii" T-shirt with gray sweatpants and Ugg slippers when she stepped out. Smith had a Notre Dame hoodie on with sweats and crocs.
Their outing came just before a now-canceled hearing at the California Superior Court of Los Angeles County. Smith's trial is set for November 2023.
The plaintiffs claim in a civil lawsuit filed in January 2022 that Smith had encouraged them to be sexy, suggestively touched and kissed them, and allegedly mailed her own daughter's underwear to a male fan.
The 11 underage defendants are asking for $2 million each from Smith.
In the nearly 150-page lawsuit, Smith is described as a "mean-spirited control freak" who would often casually make unacceptable comments while they would film content for her daughter's YouTube channel which has more than 10 million subscribers.
It was alleged Smith would tell them to fake romances and "crushes" on each other despite being under 18.
In addition to the YouTube stage mom, Smith's boyfriend, Hunter Hill, is also listed as a defendant. He is the cinematographer for Rockelle's growing YouTube channel.
Smith had previously countersued last July for $30 million and alleged the plaintiffs' mothers were coming forward with phony allegations to extort her. She later dropped the suit, which lawyers representing the plaintiffs called "baseless."