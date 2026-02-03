Melania Trump's Movie Director Awkwardly Grilled Over Photo With Jeffrey Epstein by Piers Morgan on Talk Show

Ratner, 56, was cheerfully hyping his first directing gig in more than a decade, Melania Trump 's glossy new documentary, when the mood abruptly shifted and Morgan, 60, began pressing him about newly surfaced photos showing him socializing with the late predator. The optics were brutal, as the images dropped on January 30, the very same day Melania debuted worldwide.

Embattled director Brett Ratner was put on the hot seat after shocking photos linking him to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein and two mystery women resurfaced in the Justice Department’s latest document release – prompting pointed questions during his tense sit-down on Piers Morgan Uncensored, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"As you know, the picture came out of you with Jeffrey Epstein with two apparently young women in it. What is your response to that picture? And what is your response to the wider scandal of the Epstein files?" Morgan asked Ratner on Monday, February 2.

The Rush Hour director responded, "Oh, well, that particular picture – that picture in particular – happened around 20 years ago. Nineteen, 20, 21 years ago, because that is a photograph of my fiancée who invited me to this event, and that’s where the picture was taken."

Ratner claimed it was the one and only time he ever encountered the convicted s-- pest.

"I had never been in contact with Jeffrey Epstein before that photo, and I was never in contact with him after. So that’s a picture of my – me and my fiancée at some event," he explained.