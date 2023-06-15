Judge Shuts Down ‘RHOA’ Star Phaedra Parks’ Ex-husband Apollo's Plea to End His Probation Early

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband Apollo Nida was shut down in his plea to have his 5-year probation end early, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the decision was reached at a hearing held this week in Georgia.

In 2014, Nida was sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment followed by 5 years of probation, which includes supervised release. Prosecutors accused him of playing a key role in a massive fraud scheme that involved laundering money through a series of bank accounts. Nida was facing 30 years in prison but reached a plea deal where he snitched on his partners in crime.

The reality star was released in 2019. His probation will end in 2024. Recently, Nida pleaded with the court to terminate his probation and let him live without restrictions. He claimed to be an in-demand entertainer whose career suffers from having restrictions on his travel and having to obtain approval for work.

Nida said he has turned his life around since prison. He pointed out that he coaches youth football and volunteers in his community. He said he has “maintained a stable residence with his now-wife and has successfully transitioned into society. He has also established a great relationship with his children and spends time with them regularly.”

On top of that, Nida said he’s passed all drug tests since being released. He told the court he poses no risk to society and has “consistently made restitution payments and is not likely to reoffend.”

The government opposed the request claiming while Nida has made payments on his restitution there was still $1.9 million owed to victims of his fraud scheme. “Nida still owes the vast majority of the $1.9 million in restitution announced at sentencing,” the motion read.

Prosecutors said Nida should be kept on probation until 2024 to “deter” him from reoffending. The court agreed. In the recent court order, the judge noted Nida has been compliant with his terms of supervised release and made payments toward restitution. However, he said that after hearing the prosecutor's argument he was denying Nida’s request.