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Home > News > Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth's Faith Adviser Accused of Spreading 'Racist and Homophobic Conspiracy Theories' in Shocking Social Media Posts

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Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth's spiritual adviser is now in hot water.

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Oct. 27 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

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Pete Hegseth's spiritual adviser has been accused of spreading "racist and homophobic" conspiracy theories, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ryan Higgins, a senior adviser to the scandal-ridden Defense Secretary, was accused of making a variety of posts disparaging immigrants, g-y couples, and women.

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Top Pete Hegseth Adviser Accused of Touting Conspiracy Theories

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A photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth's adviser, Ryan Higgins, has peddled skepticism about elections.

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Higgins was among those who rejected the 2020 election, insinuating former President Joe Biden was not the true winner. While the country was thrown into chaos during the January 6 Capitol Insurrection, Higgins claimed a peaceful transfer of presidential power was not possible due to alleged fraud, which proved unfounded.

He also bragged about buying a new gun amid the violence. The skepticism about the United States' democracy grew.

Ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, Higgins expressed doubts about the authenticity of the upcoming results.

He wrote online, "I have exactly 0% faith in our elections. 85% of Americans agree. Yet our 'representatives' do nothing. They have turned on us for self-promotion. Time to fire them all…wait…we can’t because the elections are fake. Think about that!"

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Ryan Higgins' Radical Views Exposed

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Source: @RYANHIGGINSUS/X

A series of Higgins' online posts resurfaced.

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Previously, Higgins expressed his belief that the separation of church and state "does not exist." He said, "Now it’s on people of faith to stand up and be fearless."

In other posts, Higgins spoke out against progressive standpoints. In March, he referred to the queer community as "the satanic cult of LGBTQ," claiming those individuals wanted naysayers "destroyed."

He also branded immigrants and asylum seekers as "barbarians." Higgins accused them of "killing and r--ing our white women." Higgins also called out Islam and Muslims, alleging the religion promotes violence.

Higgins claimed women are incapable of feeling fulfillment from their career; at least, not as much fulfillment as they would from motherhood.

His comments about women turned pointed when he speculated on Vice President Kamala Harris' personal life during her bid for the presidency. He speculated she had undergone abortions, and Higgins made unsubstantiated allegations about her intimate life.

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Ryan Higgins' Alleged Religious Influence

A photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth allegedly kept Higgins close while developing the new Office of Religious Affairs.

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Meanwhile, Higgins reportedly made a push for a deeper influence of Christian faith in guiding military decisions from within the Pentagon.

Multiple sources told CNN Higgins played a crucial role in developing the new Office of Religious Affairs within the government institution, a rather controversial initiative. Further, he reportedly helped shape Hegseth's religious messaging.

However, two sources backtracked the extent of his influence, claiming he was just one adviser of many.

Chief spokesman Sean Parnell backed Higgins while still emphasizing his commitment to supporting troops’ spiritual welfare.

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A photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The office claims they will not 'compel' military members to observe a religion.

Hegseth announced the new office in early October. In a speech, he claimed his department was committed to "first-class religious support."

"Our department is, you might say, putting on the full armor of God, because while we wage physical war, we all know the real battle is spiritual," he said.

A statement from the Pentagon claimed the office will not "compel religious participation, favor one faith, or diminish the rights of personnel of any faith or lack thereof." However, it acknowledged a plan to bring religion into even the highest levels of command.

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