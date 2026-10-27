Pete Hegseth's Faith Adviser Accused of Spreading 'Racist and Homophobic Conspiracy Theories' in Shocking Social Media Posts

Higgins was among those who rejected the 2020 election, insinuating former President Joe Biden was not the true winner. While the country was thrown into chaos during the January 6 Capitol Insurrection, Higgins claimed a peaceful transfer of presidential power was not possible due to alleged fraud, which proved unfounded.

He also bragged about buying a new gun amid the violence. The skepticism about the United States' democracy grew.

Ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, Higgins expressed doubts about the authenticity of the upcoming results.

He wrote online, "I have exactly 0% faith in our elections. 85% of Americans agree. Yet our 'representatives' do nothing. They have turned on us for self-promotion. Time to fire them all…wait…we can’t because the elections are fake. Think about that!"