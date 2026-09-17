Perez Hilton's Pal Launches GoFundMe for Blogger's Mom as She Raises His Kids While He Gets Mental Health Treatment Following Alarming TikTok Live
Sept. 17 2026, Updated 5:33 p.m. ET
Perez Hilton's family is reportedly financially struggling after his mental health episode.
The gossip blogger's friend set up a GoFundMe, seeking donations to support Perez's mother and three children during this difficult time, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fundraiser for Perez Hilton Family Launches
"Perez’s family and friends are helping however we can," explained Tom D'Angora in the GoFundMe summary. "We also wanted to give the many people who have asked how they can help a way to do so. All funds raised will benefit Perez’s mother and children only and help cover the additional costs of caring for three kids full-time."
"More than anything, I want to see Perez recover and return to a happy and fulfilling life as a father, son, brother, and a great friend," he continued. "Every contribution, no matter the amount, will help support the kids and their grandmother during the months ahead. If you’re not in a position to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would also mean a great deal."
The GoFundMe set a goal of $25,000. As of publication, around $3,000 has been donated.
Hilton Remains in Treatment
As Radar previously reported, Hilton suffered a terrifying mental health episode on a TikTok livestream in August. He was sent to the hospital with lacerations on his body.
According to D'Angora, Hilton remains in a "full-time residential treatment while he focuses on his mental health and recovery."
He added, "This process will take time."
While Hilton is in treatment, his mother is watching over his children and giving them "the stability and support they need."
"Like any grandmother who suddenly finds herself responsible for raising three growing children, she’s also taken on significant and unexpected expenses. She’s put much of her own life on hold to make sure the kids can continue going to school, participating in their normal activities, and having as much consistency as possible during an incredibly difficult time."
Gossip Blogger Suffers Mental Health Episode
On August 4, Hilton was rushed to the hospital after his TikTok viewers watched him slice his own skin with a knife while nude.
"Perez tried to cut off his p----," someone close to Hilton told Radar. "This wasn't a superficial injury. This was an incredibly serious attempt to mutilate himself."
They added, "His body went through enormous trauma. Doctors had to deal with the blood loss, the wounds, the broken bones, and all the other physical injuries before anything else. There were multiple medical issues happening at once. Keeping Perez alive, stable, and physically safe was the immediate priority."
The long-term effects of the episode are still not publicly known.
Children Barred From Seeing Father
Due to the nature of his wounds, the single father's children are not allowed to see him.
"He's still covered with cuts that are healing, stitches are dissolving, and he's still got some on his face. They were hoping they could heal a bit more this week before he sees the kids," a family friend said.
The family is actively working to keep the three children from further trauma. However, it's unknown how much the kids might have witnessed during the episode or via later reporting.