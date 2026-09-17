Perez Hilton's Pal Launches GoFundMe for Blogger's Mom as She Raises His Kids While He Gets Mental Health Treatment Following Alarming TikTok Live

"Perez’s family and friends are helping however we can," explained Tom D'Angora in the GoFundMe summary. "We also wanted to give the many people who have asked how they can help a way to do so. All funds raised will benefit Perez’s mother and children only and help cover the additional costs of caring for three kids full-time."

"More than anything, I want to see Perez recover and return to a happy and fulfilling life as a father, son, brother, and a great friend," he continued. "Every contribution, no matter the amount, will help support the kids and their grandmother during the months ahead. If you’re not in a position to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would also mean a great deal."

The GoFundMe set a goal of $25,000. As of publication, around $3,000 has been donated.