EXCLUSIVE: Perez Hilton 'Facing Child Custody Crisis Amid Mental Health Recovery'

Hilton – whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr. – was hospitalized after first responders rushed to his Miami-area home following an online broadcast in which he appeared to repeatedly slash himself with a knife.

His family released a statement, revealing that kids Mario III, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8, were present in the residence before their father's bloody breakdown.

"Just minutes before the public livestream incident, Perez's children, niece, and sister were inside the home. When it became clear that Perez was experiencing a severe mental health crisis and harming himself, they immediately fled to protect the children from witnessing any further trauma," reads the statement on Hilton's namesake website.

"Our highest priority right now is helping the children begin to heal from what they experienced. An important part of that process is allowing them to safely return home and begin rebuilding a sense of security and normalcy."