EXCLUSIVE: Perez Hilton 'Facing Child Custody Crisis Amid Mental Health Recovery'
Sept. 4 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, 48, may lose his three kids following his livestreamed mental health crisis, as his concerned mother and sister seek custody of the youngsters while he receives treatment, sources said.
"His mom has been the steady presence in those kids' lives for years," a source told RadarOnline.com. "She and his sister have practically raised them. Right now, everyone agrees the children need stability above all else."
Perez's Horrifying Incident
Hilton – whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr. – was hospitalized after first responders rushed to his Miami-area home following an online broadcast in which he appeared to repeatedly slash himself with a knife.
His family released a statement, revealing that kids Mario III, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8, were present in the residence before their father's bloody breakdown.
"Just minutes before the public livestream incident, Perez's children, niece, and sister were inside the home. When it became clear that Perez was experiencing a severe mental health crisis and harming himself, they immediately fled to protect the children from witnessing any further trauma," reads the statement on Hilton's namesake website.
"Our highest priority right now is helping the children begin to heal from what they experienced. An important part of that process is allowing them to safely return home and begin rebuilding a sense of security and normalcy."
Health Scares Raise Custody Concerns
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the notorious gossipmonger also faced health scares earlier this year, including hospitalization for a perforated ulcer and sepsis, and emergency surgery for a blood clot.
A source stressed: "This isn't about punishing Perez. Everyone wants him to recover. But until he's healthy and stable, the children need to be with the people who can look after them."
Family Says Hilton Faces Long Recovery
Another insider noted: "What those children experienced was deeply traumatic. They should never have been anywhere near that situation. The family believes Perez needs to focus on getting healthy before he can safely care for the children."
Hilton's loved ones have shared that he "experienced significant blood loss" and "sustained additional injuries that will require surgery" and that "his treatment and recovery will be a long process."