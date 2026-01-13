Your tip
Paul Rudd Jokes About Having a 'Huge' Manhood in NSFW Interview — and Reveals Why He Won't Get Naked in Movies

Photo of Paul Rudd
Source: MEGA

Paul Rudd also dished about why he's never done a nude scene during all of his years in Hollywood.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 13 2026, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

The list of Hollywood men with impressively large privates may have a newcomer to the club, as Paul Rudd just spilled that he has a "huge p----," but it may have all been in jest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rudd, 56, appeared on theTake Your Shoes Off w/Rick Glassman, podcast, where the host debated whether or not he should have shown off the Ant-Man star's massive member after an appearance in July 2025 where he ended up without his pants on.

How Rick Glassman Got a Look at Paul Rudd's Goods

Photo of Paul Rudd
Source: Take Your Shoes Off w/ Rick Glassman/YouTube

Paul Rudd appeared pantless during a previous podcast appearance where Rick Glassman claimed to have got a look at his 'huge p----.'

Glassman replayed video of Rudd's last visit to the show, where he allegedly soiled himself after having scalding coffee spilled on him by actor Michael Cera, who was playing the podcaster's assistant.

As the video showed pantless Rudd's privates being blurred out along with his allegedly pooped trousers, the Anaconda star shared how "incredibly embarrassing" and "horrifying" it was to have soiled himself after the coffee dousing.

Glassman chimed in to note what he had noticed seeing Rudd naked from the waist down, telling him, "You have a huge p----. I mean, you do. You have a huge p----," as the star smiled faintly in acknowledgement.

'It Was Hard to Miss'

Photo of Paul Rudd and Rick Glassman
Source: Take Your Shoes Off w/ Rick Glassman/YouTube

Paul Rudd and Rick Glassman did an extended bit about the size of the actor's manhood.

"I didn't realize that you even saw my p----," Rudd declared as video from the prior appearance of him naked from the waist down played.

"It was hard to miss," Glassman noted as he was shown so close to Rudd's bare nether region.

The host then brought up the longstanding Hollywood rumor that Liam Neeson is incredibly well-hung, as Rudd dished about why no one has ever seen his manhood on screen.

'I'm a Fairly Private Person'

Photo of Paul Rudd
Source: MEGA

Paul Rudd said he didn't want to be 'wagging my d--- all over the place' in movies.

"I've never been, you know, naked in a movie," the Clueless star pointed out, saying: "I'm a fairly private person. I don't want to be just wagging my d--- all over the place."

"I'm not Harvey Keitel in The Piano," Rudd snarked, as a photo of the actor's full-frontal nude scene was shown with his crotch blurred out.

That caused the Friends alum to turn and look directly into the camera and give a slight round of applause to the Pulp Fiction star, 86, who was one of the first male Hollywood actors to do numerous full frontal scenes in movies.

Glassman pressed Rudd about the size topic later in the interview, asking when he realized he had a "big old d---."

The New Jersey native said he was young and that he "was more embarrassed because I thought, like, why can't I have a normal size?"

Rudd then pinned his realization time to "probably junior high," where he felt "self-conscious" after having to shower after gym class.

Liam Neeson's Manhood Rumors Are No Joke

Photo of Liam Neeson
Source: MEGA

One of Liam Neeson's former lovers publicly raved over the size of his manhood.

While Rudd was seemingly doing a comedy bit with Glassman about his member, Neeson has been the topic of claims by exes that he's extraordinarily well-hung.

Former supermodel Janice Dickinson, who had a steamy affair with the Taken star in the late 1980s, dished during a 2006 interview that Neeson had "the biggest p---- of any man alive."

In a later interview, the former America's Next Top Model judge detailed the Ireland native's alleged size, raving how "it was like an Evian bottle fell out of his pants."

