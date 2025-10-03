EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Duffy, 76, and Longtime Girlfriend Linda Purl, 70, Reveal How They Keep Their Sexy Romance Alive — and It Involves a Pat on the Butt

They first worked together over seven episodes of the soap The Bold and the Beautiful in 2022-23, and now they are costarring in the new movie Hollywood Grit.

"It was pretty odd the first time we were working together," revealed Purl.

"We finished a scene, and I felt a pat on my derriere ... on set! Then I hear, 'Nice job, honey.' I was like huh? Oh, OK."

Added Patrick: "It sounds so cliché, but our life is very romantic – everything that we do has that overtone."