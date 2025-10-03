EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Duffy, 76, and Longtime Girlfriend Linda Purl, 70, Reveal How They Keep Their Sexy Romance Alive — and It Involves a Pat on the Butt
Oct. 3 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Patrick Duffy keeps the romance with Linda Purl alive in a simple way – always pat your honey on the bottom.
Heating up during countless hours of online chats during COVID, the 76-year-old Dallas hunk and the Happy Days beauty, 70, have been together since the day in 2020 he drove 23 hours to meet her in person, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Keeping The Romance Alive
They first worked together over seven episodes of the soap The Bold and the Beautiful in 2022-23, and now they are costarring in the new movie Hollywood Grit.
"It was pretty odd the first time we were working together," revealed Purl.
"We finished a scene, and I felt a pat on my derriere ... on set! Then I hear, 'Nice job, honey.' I was like huh? Oh, OK."
Added Patrick: "It sounds so cliché, but our life is very romantic – everything that we do has that overtone."
Finding Love Again
Back in 2020, after it was confirmed the two were dating, the actor, who lost his wife of 34 years, Carlyn Rosser, to cancer in 2017, gushed about being in love once again.
He said of their romance: "We’re not covering any ground that has not been trodden in both our lives for years and years.
"For me, it’s not a do-over, it’s a do-again because the first one was perfect and this one is also perfect. We get a do-again, but we’re not teenagers so we kind of enter it knowing what’s expected and what to give and to respect each other’s history and individualism.
"It’s worked out, I can’t tell you how happy I am."