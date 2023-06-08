Pat Robertson's Sad Last Days Exposed: Loved Ones Were Worried Aging Televangelist Would 'Die From a Broken Heart' After Sudden Loss of Wife Dede
Friends and family of Pat Robertson were worried sick about how the sudden passing of his beloved wife, Adelia "Dede" Robertson, would impact the aging televangelist prior to his death at 93 on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders revealed the conservative evangelist and media mogul's final days were plagued with heartbreak due to the loss of his longtime love in April 2022. She was 94.
Dede married the founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network in 1954, and remained by his side throughout any challenges they faced.
The My God Will Supply author was a founding board member of the Christian Broadcasting Network and she also took an active role in his pursuits, campaigning for her husband when he ran for president in 1988, visiting 52 cities on his behalf.
"Dede's death, while not wholly unexpected, is an incredible unthinkable blow," a source close to the family dished in the months leading up to his own passing.
"The great fear now is that Pat will begin to falter, or worse, die from a broken heart. She was so much to him — his business partner, his wife, the rock of his life."
Dede was described as a brainy, beauty queen, having obtained degrees from Ohio State and Yale University. Together, they purchased a TV station in Virginia and expanded it over the years into the juggernaut it is today.
"Dede Robertson was a woman of great faith, a champion of the Gospel, and a remarkable servant of Christ who has left an indelible print on all that she set her hand to during her extraordinary life," Pat said in a statement after her death.
RadarOnline.com has learned Pat's friends and family were already concerned about him before Dede's death due to him stepping down the fall prior after a 55-year run hosting the long-running daily television show The 700 Club.
"Losing Dede after retiring from the show is like a one-two punch," the source said. "We hope Pat pulls through."