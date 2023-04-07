Your tip
'S Club 7' Member Paul Cattermole Dies At Age 46

Apr. 7 2023

Former S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole died at the age of 46, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The musician passed away at his home in Dorset on Thursday. At the time of his death, the members of S Club 7 were about to embark on a reunion tour, which also marked their 25th anniversary.

His bandmates released a statement on his unexpected death.

"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul," Cattermole's bandmates said in a statement. "There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have."

"He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us," the heartbreaking statement continued. "We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

The news came as a shock to fans, after Cattermole was spotted earlier this week on a walk — and appeared to be healthy.

According to Dorset police, the singer was found in his home on Thursday and no suspicious circumstances were reported.

Additionally, Cattermole and his bandmates were gearing up for their highly-anticipated reunion tour.

In February, much to fans delight, S Club 7 members announced a reunion tour. The tour was scheduled to kick-off in Liverpool in October 2023.

Cattermole was a member of the iconic U.K. pop group founded by Simon Fuller in 1998. Fellow bandmates included Jon Lee, Tina Barrett, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens.

The band rose to fame in the late 1990s with chart-topping hits like UK #1 S Club Party, Bring It All Back and Never Had A Dream Come True, which reached the Top 10 hit songs in the US.

In addition to their upbeat songs, Millennial fans fondly remembered the group's hit tv show, S Club 7 in Miami, which followed the singers' musical ambitions across the pond to the United States.

