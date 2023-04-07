'S Club 7' Member Paul Cattermole Dies At Age 46

The musician passed away at his home in Dorset on Thursday. At the time of his death, the members of S Club 7 were about to embark on a reunion tour, which also marked their 25th anniversary.

"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul," Cattermole's bandmates said in a statement. "There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have."

"He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us," the heartbreaking statement continued. "We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."