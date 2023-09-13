Paris Jackson's Stalker Faces One Year Behind Bars After Being Criminally Charged, Bail Set at $20k
Paris Jackson's suspected stalker has been criminally charged and faces up to a year in jail, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Jackson's alleged stalker was charged with four misdemeanor crimes, which included two counts of "stalking." The outlet chose not to release the name of the suspect.
Additional charges included "loitering to commit a crime" and "harassment on social media." Each charge carries up to a year behind bars in county jail. Additionally, the suspect faces up to a $1,000 fine, if convicted.
Jackson's alleged stalker is currently in custody at the Los Angeles Men Central Jail — the same facility as convicted rapist Danny Masterson — and is being held on a $20k bond.
Jackson filed for a restraining order against the suspect after the man allegedly scaled the fence of her Los Angeles home and peeked into her window. Thankfully, Jackson was not home at the time of the unsettling incident, but a friend called the police and confronted him.
While the man fled Jackson's home before law enforcement arrived, he was eventually tracked down and taken into custody. Two days after the incident, the King of Pop's only daughter rushed to court and sought a protective order.
Jackson claimed she did not know her alleged stalker but accused him of sending her unwanted messages on social media in December 2019.
The Hit Your Knees singer said she became more concerned for her safety due to the man's alleged brazen behavior. The suspect was reportedly arrested once before after he was caught on Jackson's property.
The singer asked a judge to order the suspect to remain 100 yards away from her and be forbidden from contacting her online.
Jackson wasn't only relying on the court to keep her safe from her accused stalker. Michael Jackson's daughter reportedly amped up her security over the escalation of the disturbing behavior.
In addition to increasing her personal security, Jackson was said to have bought guard dogs and was looking into taking self-defense classes.