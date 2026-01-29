Paris Hilton Hits Back at 'Nepo Baby' Claims by Insisting She Built Empire Without Help from Super Rich Family — 'I Haven't Got Anything Since I Was 18'

She claims her parents, Rick and Kathy Hilton, have not given her money since her teens. The famous hotel chain that bears her last name was sold to Blackstone in 2007 and has long been publicly traded.

And her grandfather, Barron Hilton, who passed in 2019, left 97 percent of his fortune to charity, not his heirs.

"I haven’t gotten anything since I was 18," Paris said, adding, "I've been working since I was 16. I did everything on my own."

Asked how much support she plans to give her own children, The Simple Life star – who, with her entrepreneur husband of four years, Carter Reum, 44, is parent to son Phoenix, 3, and daughter London, 2, both born via surrogate, explained her philosophy.